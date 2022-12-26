Key Points Of The WMRSD Special Education & Pre-K Proposal

The following are key points in a $253,000 proposal to improve the White Mountains Regional School District’s special education/mental health supports and maintain a full-time Pre-Kindergarten program.
— Retain a district-wide social worker at a cost of $72,400. The position is currently funded through federal COVID aid, which is expiring.
Shelli Roberts, Director of Student Services, said this month it was important for WMRSD to maintain its existing roster of three social workers.
“We’re seeing an ever-increasing number of dysregulated students, with referrals flowing fast and furious,” Roberts said.
— Establish an alternative education/adventure education program at a cost of $156,192.
It would serve students who struggle in a traditional classroom setting and replace out-of-district services for which WMRSD currently pays $237,321 (tuition and transportation).
That translates to a savings of $126,329, with the potential to generate revenue by accepting students from outside districts.
— Fund three positions at Whitefield Elementary School at a cost of $236,375.
Hiring a fourth K-8 special educator ($92,468) would reduce caseloads to 15 students per case manager, to better meet the needs of students.
Continuing to pay for an interventionist, currently funded by federal COVID aid at $51,439, would allow the school to better address COVID learning loss and students lagging behind.
The hiring of a Learning Commons Teacher at $92,468 would address many of those same issues, and would mirror existing programs already in place at Lancaster Elementary and White Mountains Regional High School.
WES principal Mike Cronin said this month, “I don’t easily ask for these types of things, but … we’re struggling right now to meet the needs of a number of students, because [we lack enough] specialized staffing.”
— A proposed $171,000 funding increase for the age 3/4 pre-K program would be funded through $100,000 in federal COVID aid and $71,000 in taxpayer funds. As proposed, it would add 2.5 full-time equivalent instructors and a .5 FTE case manager, and shift funding for two classroom paraprofessionals from expiring federal funds to the operating budget.
