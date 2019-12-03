New Hampshire State Parks invites the public to kick off the New Year and New Year’s Day with a hike. State parks across New Hampshire will host free hikes to provide the opportunity for individuals and families to welcome in 2020 in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. Locally, people are encouraged to take a self-guided hike through the winter woods of Franconia Notch State Park- Flume Gorge.
Experience winter hiking in the White Mountains and the Flume gorge. Find animal tracks in the snow and listen to the wind through the silent hardwood forest. The hike will begin from the North side of the Gilman Visitor Center (closed in winter) and follows the summer route of the Flume Gorge trail. Guest will have two hike options, Option 1 – The 2-mile Flume Gorge Trail Loop. This option takes you past the Flume covered bridge to the base of the Gorge. It then traverses around the Gorge (boardwalks are removed for the winter) and brings you to a look off above Avalanche Falls at the top of the Flume Gorge. The trail then takes you west to the Pool and Sentinel Pine Covered bridge and back to the visitor’s center. Option 2 – A shorter hike option is a 1½ mile, out and back hike to the base of the Flume Gorge and back. Both hike options are moderate and require traction devices for walking on snow and ice. Snow depth may warrant the use of snowshoes. Dogs are welcomed but must be leashed. Owners are responsible for carrying out any pet waste.
