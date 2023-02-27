An accused kidnapper told his alleged victim that he was going to pour gas on her and burn her on the side of the road.
That’s according to court documents filed in the kidnapping case against Peacham residents Mack Varnum, 45, and Nicole J. Cloutier, 36.
Cloutier pleaded not guilty to felony charges of kidnapping, 1st degree unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. She was then held without bail by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Varnum has not been arraigned yet.
Judge Jiron dismissed an attempted murder charge against Varnum due to a lack of probable cause, which led Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul to argue that the charge should be re-instated for several reasons.
Varnum’s stand-in defense attorney, Joe Benning of Lyndonville, then announced that he couldn’t argue at that level because of a professional conflict and asked the court to delay the arraignment for a day so another defense attorney could be assigned to the case.
Judge Jiron agreed and held Varnum without bail until today’s arraignment.
Paul also told the court that he would be filing an amended information to further support the attempted murder charge against Varnum.
Varnum is also being charged with felony kidnapping, 1st degree unlawful restraint and 1st degree aggravated domestic assault.
The alleged victim in the case, Colleen Rodriguez, 33, told state police investigators that Varnum and Cloutier kidnapped her on Thursday as she was walking on the side of the road. She said she was then bound by duct tape, assaulted, had a paper bag taped over her head and was told she was going to be killed.
Police said Rodriguez also told them that Varnum put a rope around her neck so that she couldn’t try to jump out of the truck.
“The victim stated that she has been living with Varnum for the last one or two months,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Drew Cota in his report. “She stated that she and a Janita Ledoux, 35, had gone to buy ‘dope’ this morning and returned to Varnum’s house around 0500 hours. She stated that Varnum became upset with her and Ledoux for having taken his truck to get the drugs.”
Rodriguez then told police she ended up getting into a physical altercation with Ledoux, Varnum and Cloutier and that they took her drugs, money and belongings. Rodriguez said she then left the residence on foot but Varnum and Cloutier approached her in Varnum’s truck and told her they would give her a ride to her mother’s house.
But then, according to the report, things turned a bit sideways.
“She stated that she got in the truck and then they turned around to go back to his (Varnum’s) house,” wrote Detective Cota. “The victim stated that she tried to jump out of the truck because she didn’t want to go back to the house. The victim stated that Varnum stopped the truck and pushed her into the back seat with Cloutier, who put her in a headlock. She stated that ‘I couldn’t breathe or move.’ She stated that Varnum then put tape on her feet and hands and then over her mouth. She stated that they went to Marty’s 1st Stop store in Danville.”
Once at the store, Rodriguez told police that Varnum purchased gloves, tape, and gasoline. She stated that she tried to get out of the tape, but they taped her more.
“The victim stated that they put gas in a gas can while at Marty’s and that Varnum told her he was going to pour gas on her and burn her on the side of the road,” wrote Detective Cota. “She stated that while going down the road, he pulled over and put a rag over her face that smelled like spraypaint. She stated that she pretended to pass out and that Varnum taped her even more and put a bag over her head. She stated that Varnum hit her in the head and that Cloutier punched her in the side of the head.”
The truck then allegedly stopped at another residence.
“Varnum told the victim he was going to pour gasoline on her and kill her and that this wasn’t the first time he had done this,” wrote Detective Cota. “She stated that both Varnum and Cloutier got out of the truck and that she tried to get the tape off her hands and face, but she couldn’t. She stated that she was able to get her pants off and got into the front seat where she found the keys to the truck. The victim stated that she locked the truck and was able to drive away from the house. She stated that she drove to St. Johnsbury and ran out of gas on her way to her mother’s house.”
St. Johnsbury Police located Rodriguez in the truck on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury with her hands bound together with duct tape and her head partially covered with a bag and duct tape. The victim was freed by first responders and then transported to NVRH where she was treated and released. The case was then transferred to the Vermont State Police.
The alleged victim also told police that about a month ago there was an AR-15 rifle that she, Ledoux and a male named “Ryan” had stolen from Varnum and sold for $300 to an out-of-state drug dealer.
“She stated that Varnum was upset about this gun being sold and that she was supposed to get the AR back, but that she couldn’t,” wrote Detective Cota. “The victim stated that Varnum was using and selling powder cocaine. She stated that she and Cloutier use ‘dope’ or heroin. She stated that Varnum just bought an ounce of cocaine a few days ago from a dealer from Connecticut.”
Both Varnum and Cloutier face possible sentences of up to life in prison.
