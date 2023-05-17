Madalynn Darling, 9, of Lisbon, N.H., holds up a rainbow trout she caught in Weidmann Pond on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, during the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club Annual Kids Fishing Derby. She was one fish away from the five-fish limit after only 30 minutes of fishing. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Beulah McGinnis registers Charleigh Brill, 4, of St. Johnsbury, for the Caledonia Forest & Stream Club Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Weidmann Pond in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. McGinnis' husband, Richard, started the event and ran it for years before his passing. Beulah McGinnis has kept it going since. "I need to keep the tradition going for the club and for him," she said. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Adam Melton Jr., 6, of St. Johnsbury, holds a fishing pole while fishing in Weidmann Pond in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, during the Caledonia Forest & Stream Club Annual Kids Fishing Derby. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Nate Poole, 12, of St. Johnsbury, casts a fishing line into Weidmann Pond in St. Johnsbury during the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club Annual Fishing Derby on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Madalynn Darling, 9, of Lisbon, N.H., holds up a rainbow trout she caught in Weidmann Pond on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, during the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club Annual Kids Fishing Derby. She was one fish away from the five-fish limit after only 30 minutes of fishing.
