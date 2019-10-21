Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
KILLINGTON, VT – Vermont-based Burke Mountain Academy was awarded a grant by the Killington World Cup Foundation to further its mission to aid winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports across the northeast. Created to support the women’s FIS Ski World Cup at Killington Resort and benefit local and regional youth athletic development programs, the Killington World Cup Foundation (KWCF) recently awarded $252,000 to 22 nonprofits in the northeast region as it prepares for the upcoming HomeLight Killington Cup in November.
Burke Mountain Academy — Olympic Champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s alma mater — was chosen for its dedication in providing passionate ski racers with the opportunity to pursue limitless academic and athletic potentials in a community based on trust. The grant provided will support terrain improvement on Burke Mountain’s Upper Warren’s Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.