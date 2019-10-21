KILLINGTON, VT – Vermont-based Burke Mountain Academy was awarded a grant by the Killington World Cup Foundation to further its mission to aid winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports across the northeast. Created to support the women’s FIS Ski World Cup at Killington Resort and benefit local and regional youth athletic development programs, the Killington World Cup Foundation (KWCF) recently awarded $252,000 to 22 nonprofits in the northeast region as it prepares for the upcoming HomeLight Killington Cup in November.

Burke Mountain Academy — Olympic Champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s alma mater — was chosen for its dedication in providing passionate ski racers with the opportunity to pursue limitless academic and athletic potentials in a community based on trust. The grant provided will support terrain improvement on Burke Mountain’s Upper Warren’s Way.

