Kilts And Clans Welcome At Annual Kirkin O’ The Tartan
In this file photo from July 2011, a man in a Scottish kilt plays the bagpipes outside the Walter Harvey Meeting House in Barnet during a Kirkin' O' the Tartan commemoration.

MOSQUITOVILLE — A tradition featuring kilts and clans will continue on Sunday at the Water Harvey Meeting House on Mosquitoville Road.

An annual celebration of Scottish heritage known as the Kirkin O’ The Tartan will begin at 11 a.m. at 685 Mosquitoville Road near the townline where Ryegate and Barnet meet. Volunteers from the Barnet and Ryegate Presbyterian churches are organizing the event.

