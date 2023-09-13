Kilts And Clans Welcome At Annual Kirkin O’ The Tartan

MOSQUITOVILLE — A tradition featuring kilts and clans will continue on Sunday at the Water Harvey Meeting House on Mosquitoville Road.
An annual celebration of Scottish heritage known as the Kirkin O’ The Tartan will begin at 11 a.m. at 685 Mosquitoville Road near the townline where Ryegate and Barnet meet. Volunteers from the Barnet and Ryegate Presbyterian churches are organizing the event.
“We wanted to make sure we could have it this year,” said Alice Frazer, a member of the Presbyterian Church of Barnet.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service, but Scottish roots will be commemorated in keeping with the original intent of the observance.
According to information provided by Frazer, the service was created during World War II by Rev. Peter Marshall who served at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C. There are differing motivations, according to the information. One source contends that it was Rev. Marshall’s intent to instill national pride among Scottish Americans to join the fight on behalf of their Scottish homeland in Great Britain. Another source notes that Rev. Marshall wanted to acknowledge a painful chapter in Scottish history when England demanded allegiance at the expense of their heritage.
The word “Kirkin” is an abbreviated form of “kirking,” which comes from the Scottish Gaelic word “kirk,” which translates into “church.” In the context of the Kirkin O’ the Tartan, the word kirkin communicates “blessing,” notes the information. A tartan is a traditional plaid emblem to signify Scottish clans.
Rev. Harvey Bartlett, from the Ryegate Presbyterian Church and Rev. Dakota Whitaker from the Barnet Presbyterian Church will lead the service. As the former location of a Reformed Presbyterian Church, all singing inside the Walter Harvey Meeting House will be a capella. Members of the Ryegate and Barnet church choirs will be there to add their voices to the singing of Psalms.
Part of the service will be a recognition of the clans, during which those attending who identify with a Scottish clan will be acknowledged. Those with Scottish heritage are encouraged to wear the plaids that identify them with their particular clan.
“We want to bring that out and that will be part of the program,” said Lauren Gibson, also a member of Barnet Presbyterian Church, who has been helping Frazer plan for the service.
She said they stepped up after they learned from a fellow attendee at church, Richard Downer, that St. Andrew’s Society of Vermont would not be taking a leading role in holding the Kirkin this year.
“With COVID and the aging of the governing structure, it (the St. Andrew’s Society) just hasn’t had the oomph to do things,” said Ted Faris, a man of Scottish descent, a neighbor of the Walter Harvey Meeting House and chaplain of the St. Andrews Society. “As with most of the civic groups, the younger people aren’t interested, and it just kind of withers.”
When Frazer learned about the potential loss of the Kirkin, said Gibson, she decided something needed to be done.
“Alice said, ‘oh man, we just can’t let it go; we’ve got to keep the history going in Mosquitoville,’” said Gibson, who grew up attending church at the Walter Harvey Meeting House.
Gibson’s father, James Paul Wilson, served two different 15-year stints as reverend of the Reformed Presbyterian Church at the Meeting House. He was the last leader of the church there as he and his wife decided in 1969 to leave and start a mission in Cyprus.
Gibson, who moved away and started her own family in Massachusetts, returned to Mosquitoville in 2013 and has lived there since. The home is a half-mile from the Walter Harvey Meeting House, which was built in 1831.
The Meeting House sits on land owned by the Faris family and is maintained by the Reformed Presbyterian Society of the Walter Harvey Meeting House. Included on the board are Faris family members.
“I mow the lawn,” said Ted Faris.
He said the board does what it needs to do to preserve the Meeting House building, calling it a “minimalist approach,” but he said people appreciate that the work done on the building doesn’t change it.
“One of the neat things is when people come back in their 70s and 80s that were associated with the church they say nothing has changed,” said Ted Faris.
He said he’ll be at the Kirkin O’ The Tartan on Sunday in his kilt, with the tartan identifying him as a part of the Ferguson clan. “It’s about Scottish heritage, family heritage,” he said of his plan to be there.
Faris said his great-grandfather, Daniel Cargill Faris, was the first in his ancestry to come to the area where he served as reverend of the Reformed Presbyterian Church at the Walter Harvey Meeting House.
The first Kirkin O’ The Tartan commemoration at the Walter Harvey Meeting House was held in 1986.
