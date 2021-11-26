Kingdom All Stars Music To Be Featured On Radio And TV

Music created by The Kingdom All Stars will be featured as part of a new radio and television advertising campaign by a Wells River car dealership.
The St. Johnsbury-based non-profit student band has partnered with Wells River Chevrolet to provide original music for the campaign which will include a new song that will premiere next week on Vermont Public Radio.
“There’s more than one way to support the young people in our community,” said Wells River Chevrolet owner Jeff Moore. “One is financial, but the other is by providing opportunity and it’s my hope that this will help spread the word about their music - which is so impressive.”
The Kingdom All Stars are a non-profit, educational enrichment organization that operates as a working band and features some of the most talented, hard-working and group-oriented student musicians in the Northeast Kingdom.
The band recently finished production of “The Truck Song” as part of the partnership with Wells River Chevrolet.
The song was written in a Lyndon garage this fall by KAS members Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet and Macey Mawhinney and Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon. It was recorded and mixed at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
The song will air as part of Wells River Chevrolet radio ads on country station WYKR 101.3 FM in Wells River and will be featured on VPR’s “Safe & Sound” program hosted by Mary Engisch on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.
Plans are for the song to also be included in Wells River Chevrolet television commercials which are now being produced.
“I think this is new ground,” said KAS Director Todd Wellington. “A business using the music of a student band for an ad campaign is not something I’ve ever heard of. But our members totally earned this because they work hard and work together.”
The Kingdom All Stars are a free, independent program run entirely by volunteers. The band has online listeners in 34 countries across the globe on digital platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.
The band will play its next live show on New Years Eve at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium as part of the annual First Night North Celebration of the Arts.
