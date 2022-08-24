The “State Champs” of high school music finally have their ‘trophy.’

The Kingdom All Stars took home the top honor in the statewide Beats For Good high school band contest sponsored by National Life Group back in June and were rewarded by getting to be the opening act during the DoGood Festival at the National Life complex in Montpelier on July 16.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments