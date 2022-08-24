The “State Champs” of high school music finally have their ‘trophy.’
The Kingdom All Stars took home the top honor in the statewide Beats For Good high school band contest sponsored by National Life Group back in June and were rewarded by getting to be the opening act during the DoGood Festival at the National Life complex in Montpelier on July 16.
While that opportunity was priceless, the All Stars had to wait a little longer to claim their $5,000 cash prize.
“The contest had rules that were set up before they knew anything about us and our non-profit structure,” Director of Kingdom All-Stars Todd Wellington said. “But they worked with us on it and did everything they could to help us.”
The contest rules stated that if a high school band won, then the corresponding school would receive the money. If a neighborhood garage band or local group of singers won, then the money would go to the schools that the members attend.
An issue arose because the Kingdom All Stars are neither.
“We are a very unique organization so I completely understand the dilemma we created for National Life by winning the contest,” Wellington said.
Kingdom All-Stars are a non-profit organization based in St. Johnsbury that is run completely by volunteers and is not affiliated with any particular school. It is a free program that community kids typically try out for around fifth or sixth grade and then build their skills through a program entirely separate from their school’s chorus or band groups. Similar to youth All-Star sports teams, such as baseball or softball, it’s a collaboration of some of the NEK’s most talented singers and musicians and offers a chance for them to hone their skills and perform in an elevated environment.
Sticking strictly to the contest’s rules, National Life had to donate the money to the high schools of the winning All Stars — Danville, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy — despite there not being a direct affiliation.
What happened to the money from there was entirely in the hands of the schools and could have gone towards anything that the school needed or wanted.
Instead, all three schools, without contemplation or hesitation, donated the money back to the Kingdom All Stars as soon as they were made aware of the situation.
“The schools could have kept the money,” Wellington said. “But when I contacted the leaders of Lyndon Institute, Danville High School and St. Johnsbury Academy and explained the situation to them, they all said the money belonged to us and that they would donate it back to us.”
It was an undisputed gesture that solidified the tight-knit community that the All Stars represented while competing in the statewide contest and the small town support that they have thrived off of since the program’s inception in 2012.
The winnings are now back in the hands of the All Stars and will be put to good use. The Kingdom kids are currently hard at work on an extended play album, a five-song track that will feature songs completely written and performed by the All Stars themselves.
It is estimated that the All Stars operate on a yearly budget somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 and each song that is recorded in the studio can cost around $1,000 when the process is all said and done.
Safe to say, the Beats For Good prize money was very much appreciated — as was the response by the school leaders.
“National Life Group treated us like gold,” Wellington said. “And Brian Bloomfield, Dave Schilling and Dr. Howell treated us like family. The Northeast Kingdom is a beautiful thing.”
The All-Stars won the competition thanks to their hit tune, “The Truck Song,” which was written and recorded by band members Jazmine Bogie of Westmore/LI, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet/SJA, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon/LI and Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon/LI.
The other members of the competition-winning team were Lauren Labounty, of Lyndon/LI, Liza Morse, of Danville/DHS, Aden Marcotte, of Barnet/SJA and Owen Marcotte of Barnet/SJA.
A video of the eight members performing the song, along with video of them talking, laughing and interacting with one another was used as entry into the contest. From there, a panel of local music professionals and educators reviewed the submissions and selected the top 10 performances. A voting process then ensued and pinned the All-Stars up against competition from all over the state including groups from population-dense Chittenden County.
Despite the disadvantage in town size, Kingdom All Stars emerged victorious, claiming the most votes out of the approximately 5,500 that were cast.
Its been a busy summer for the Kingdom All Stars, which have also performed at the Maple Roots Fest in Montpelier, White Caps Campground in Westmore and the Danville Fair. Next up, is the Caledonia County Fair where they will perform Saturday at 1 at Mountain View Park in Lyndonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.