The Kingdom All Stars backstage at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier after opening the festival for international recording artists "American Authors" and "X Ambassasors." The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide "Beats For Good" music competition earlier this year. From left are Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, and Lauren Labounty of Lyndon. (Photo By Derek Campbell)
The Kingdom All Stars performing live at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier on Saturday. The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide "Beats For Good" music competition earlier this year. From left are Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Owen Marcotte of Barnet and Aden Marcotte of Barnet. (Photo By Derek Campbell)
The Kingdom All Stars backstage at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier after opening the festival for international recording artists "American Authors" and "X Ambassasors." The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide "Beats For Good" music competition earlier this year. From left are Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, and Lauren Labounty of Lyndon. (Photo By Derek Campbell)
The Kingdom All Stars performing live at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier on Saturday. The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide "Beats For Good" music competition earlier this year. From left are Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Owen Marcotte of Barnet and Aden Marcotte of Barnet. (Photo By Derek Campbell)
The Kingdom All Stars backstage at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier after opening for international recording artists “American Authors” and “X Ambassadors.” The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide “Beats For Good” music competition earlier this year. The All Stars include Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, and Lauren Labounty of Lyndon.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.