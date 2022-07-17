The Kingdom All Stars backstage at the DoGood Festival in Montpelier after opening for international recording artists “American Authors” and “X Ambassadors.” The independent non-profit band earned the opportunity to open the festival by winning the state-wide “Beats For Good” music competition earlier this year. The All Stars include Owen Marcotte of Barnet, Aden Marcotte of Barnet, Liza Morse of Danville, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, and Lauren Labounty of Lyndon.

