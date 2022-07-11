Kingdom All Stars Round Out Celebrity Roster At Do Good Festival

In this file photo from New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2021, Kingdom All Stars' Siri Jolliffe and Aden Marcotte perform with the band during its livestream concert from the St. Johnsbury ArtPort. Joliffe and Marcotte will be joined by other band members for a performance at the Do Good Festival in Montpelier on Saturday, July 16. (Contributed Photo By Derek Campbell)

The All Stars line-up is set for Saturday’s performance at the Do Good Festival in Montpelier.

By virtue of a victory in a statewide contest, the Kingdom All Stars, a band of talented young musicians from area towns, will take the stage at the festival and play for an estimated 10,000 people.

The independent, non-profit student band will open the festival featuring international recording artists X Ambassadors and American Authors. The Kingdom All Stars won the opening slot by winning the state-wide “Beats For Good” music competition based on the band’s latest original song and video “The Truck Song.”

The Truck Song was created for use in a Wells River Chevrolet television commercial and is available at: KingdomAllStars.bandcamp.com.

Bandmates participating in Saturday’s concert will be Liza Morse of Danville, Jazmine Bogie of Westmore, Siri Jolliffe, Aden Marcotte and Owen Marcotte of Barnet and Lauren Labounty, Macey Mawhinney and Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon.

Tickets are available online at DoGoodFest.com.

All proceeds benefit Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center.

