The Kingdom All Stars original song “Stronger” has been selected as a semi-finalist in both the Teen and Adult Album Alternative catagories in the Nashville- based Unsigned Only music competition.
“Stronger” was selected from a field of 7,000 entries in the juried contest.
The song was written by KAS band member Siri Jolliffe of Barnet and recorded at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet where it was mixed by John Heartson.
Other band members who played and collaborated on the track include Katherine Barney of Peacham, Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon, Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon, Liza Morse of Danville, Riley Lyon of Danville, Cameron Clark of Burke, and Jazmine Bogie of Burke.
“Stronger” is available for download and streaming on most digital music services including Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music.
In addition, “Stronger” will be featured in an upcoming episode of the popular YouTube program “Gold Shaw Farm” next week.
The Kingdom All Stars are a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to provide a place for the most talented and dedicated young musicians in Northeastern Vermont, to provide music in their community and to be Northeast Kingdom musical ambassadors to whole world.
Because Music Is Important.
