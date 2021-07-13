Kingdom All Stars Songs Advance In Global Contest

Original songs written, arranged and recorded by the Kingdom All Stars have advanced in the Unsigned Only Music Competition in Nashville, Tenn.
“Bother Me First,” written by Jazmine Bogie of Burke, was selected as a semi-finalist in the “Teen” category. “Daisy,” written by Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, is a semi-finalist in the “Folk/Singer-Songwriter” category.
Both songs were recorded by the band at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet during the pandemic.
According to information found online, “Unsigned Only is designed for solo artists, bands, and singers all over the world who are looking for exposure, recognition, and a chance to be noticed by industry professionals. The goal of Unsigned Only is to find an outstanding, talented performer: a band, singer, or solo artist…a newcomer or veteran…raw or polished - the ‘gem’ that needs to be discovered.”
“Bother Me First”
“Bother Me First” features Ally Morrison of Barnet (bass, congas, vocals), Liza Morse of Danville (piano, vocals), Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon (drums) and Bogie on lead vocals and acoustic guitar.
Said band director Todd Wellington of the song, “The opening line ‘So many things don’t make sense…’ was the perfect description of what it was like for everyone during the pandemic.”
The band’s session recording the song was “magical,” he said. “Plus, Jazmine’s voice and delivery is just so genuine and beautiful. You can’t teach what she has.”
“Daisy”
“Daisy” was recorded as part of the band’s First Night North virtual concert video and features JD Miller of St. Johnsbury (bass), Morse (piano), Mawhinney (drums), Bogie (acoustic guitar), Macey Mawhinney of Lyndon (vocals), Aden Marcotte of Barnet (electric guitar) and Jolliffe on lead vocals and acoustic guitar.
Wellington said when Jolliffe first presented the song to the band “we were all blown away by it. Its depth. Its sound. Its heart and soul.”
He referenced the strength of the lyrics and praised the band members for handling what he said is a complex song musically.
“The band created something so beautiful together and made it all sound so easy … And Siri is…just a brilliant storyteller.”
“Daisy” and “Bother Me First” were selected from 10,000 entries submitted to the music competition from around the world.
Whether either or both of the songs advance as finalists should be determined in the next two or three weeks, said Wellington.
This isn’t the first time KAS has entered the competition. Wellington said getting to the finals this time would be incredible.
“We always seem to do well but we’ve never made it to the finals,” he said. “When we do I’m taking the whole band out to dinner at the Kingdom Table.”
Wellington said advancement to the final round is a long shot but quoted former National Hockey League great Wayne Gretzky as to the logic of even entering the competition. “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”
Said Wellington, “These two songs are very strong entries. They have a chance. But the competition is incredible…and global. And stacked with pros…And we’re just a tiny little band from a tiny little part of a tiny state.”
What’s Next For The Band?
In addition to awaiting the results of the Unsigned Only Music Competition, the band is preparing to play at the Danville Fair on Aug. 7. It will be the band’s first COVID-restriction-free performance since before the pandemic.
Band members also have four original songs that they intend to record as an EP. One was written by Jolliffe. One was written by Bogie. Zane & Macey Mawhinney wrote one, and the fourth was written in 2013 by the original band but was never recorded.
“Hold onto your hat when it comes out,” said Wellington in an email. “We’re rearranging and updating that one into a musical tornado.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.