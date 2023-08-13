Kingdom All Stars YouTube Video Reaches 10,000 Views Aug 13, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingdom All Stars video of “Willoughby Nights” has reached over 10,000 views on YouTube.The video, which was released in February, is all about the beauty and comfort of Lake Willoughby in Westmore.The song was written by Kingdom All Stars band member Jazmine T. Bogie and recorded with award winning band members Zane Mawhinney, Owen Marcotte, Liza Morse, Addison Scott and Macey Mawhinney.The song was produced by Andre Maquera at West Street Digital in St. Albans and has racked-up thousands and thousands of listeners online. In May, Willoughby Nights won the International Songwriting Competition People’s Voice Award based in Nashville, Tenn.The People’s Voice Award was an international competition between all the finalists in 24 different musical categories.The Kingdom All Stars are run by volunteers at a Northeast Kingdom non-profit organization which operates as a working band. 