LYNDON CENTER — The current and future state of Northeast Kingdom girls hockey is in good hands.
A day after a thrilling overtime victory at U-32 which extended their win streak to double digits, the Kingdom Blades returned home to Fenton Chester Arena to host the second annual ‘Future Blades Practice.’ The night was open to all girl hockey players aged 3-13 and was a chance to sharpen their skills alongside the Kingdom players.
“Our mission is to continue to advocate for girls’ hockey, introduce the game to new players and grow the game in the Northeast Kingdom,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said. “It was a great turnout with all different ages and skill levels. Brand new and experienced players came together, shared the ice, shared smiles and had a great practice.”
The future Blades came to FCA from the St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Newport areas. The Kingdom Blades compete in Division II and have players from St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, North Country, Lake Region and Blue Mountain as well as a handful of eighth graders.
After rattling off their tenth straight win, the Kingdom girls currently sit third in D-II with a 14-4 mark.
Thursday night’s annual event featured a chance for up-and-coming players to interact and learn from the players through a variety of drills and skill-developing stations.
“Such a great event on both sides,” Mosher said. “The younger girls having the opportunity to skate with the high school team and on the other end, the team having the chance to be the coaches, run the drills, and have a real impact on the younger players.”
Mosher said that one of the young hockey players started the one-hour session skating with the assistance of a plastic crate but throughout the practice gained the confidence to give it a go without it.
“It’s those little achievements that have big meanings and I’m glad our Blades team got to play a role in helping her reach that feeling of ‘I can do this’,” Mosher said.
Blades captain Brooke-Lynne Choiniere says the ‘Future Blades Practice’ proved to her and her teammates that the growth of girls’ hockey in the area is on the right path.
“My favorite part was seeing the difference in ages of all the girls who came,” Choiniere said. “This showed us that there is a future to girls’ hockey. I think our team showed the girls that they can come together and practice and have fun even though they have different ages and skill levels.”
“I’m proud of my players for getting out there and running this practice and creating different drills and stations for the different skill levels,” Mosher said. “They did a great job and I think they had as much fun as the players. I look forward to this event and hope it continues to grow each year.”
The Blades host Harwood at FCA on Monday. Puck-drop is at 5 o’clock.
