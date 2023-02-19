LYNDON CENTER — The current and future state of Northeast Kingdom girls hockey is in good hands.

A day after a thrilling overtime victory at U-32 which extended their win streak to double digits, the Kingdom Blades returned home to Fenton Chester Arena to host the second annual ‘Future Blades Practice.’ The night was open to all girl hockey players aged 3-13 and was a chance to sharpen their skills alongside the Kingdom players.

