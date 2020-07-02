LYNDON — Kingdom Campground, a new, 100-site family leisure spot, opened for business on Monday.
Owners and husband-and-wife Jake and Tina Simpson (Simpson Dirtworx) purchased the 190-acre tract from the Lussier family, who sent flowers for the opening, set on the counter of the very North Woods vibe general store that is the campground’s check-in point.
Another arrangement wishing the Simpsons well was sent by a local contractor they are related to, noted Tina, pointing up from the camp desk. She said many of their family members have helped with the major undertaking to transform the property into the campground.
Owning and operating a campground of their own has been a longtime dream, said Tina, between waiting on campers checking in, and business vendors stopping into the store.
The general store is sided with live-edge lumber harvested from logs on the property, and the counter in the store also features live-edge lumber. While many local contractors pitched in, three that Tina noted did a great deal of work to build the campground include Simpson Contracting of West Burke (family), Jesse Kittredge Builders of Waterford, and Dan Tanner Contracting of Lyndonville.
Tina said during an interview at the campground on Thursday morning, “We’re longtime campers and we’ve actually been thinking about this for a really long time; it’s been years in the making.”
Owning their construction business was a natural fit for the huge task of carving 100 campsites out of the virgin land, and building the necessary amenities from an in-ground pool to a picnic pavilion with a mountain backdrop view, restroom facilities for campers and more. A series of golf carts is lined up behind the camp store, along with new picnic tables ready to roll out.
Although opening Kingdom Campground during the age of the Coronavirus is not ideal, the campground is 90 percent booked up for the 4th of July weekend.
Jake Simpson, who was helping the gardeners to move some earth into big planters in front of the store on Thursday morning, said it was tough to get the word out about what the campground could offer, with the economic shutdown of many businesses for a stretch this winter and spring, but now campgrounds are “100 percent open.”
The general store is open to the public and features a deli with house-made salads and signature sandwiches, locally crafted candles in scents like Autumn in Vermont and Maple Cream, Kingdom Campground swag, and a beer cave, wine, and gear for camping and enjoying the outdoors, from chairs to toiletries and cooking supplies and gift items.
The store is open 7 days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The campground will be open through October.
Though the Canadian border remains closed, the campground has filled up with mostly local people looking to stay close to home and be able to have a vacation and go to work from their campers, or to enjoy some time away close to home and abide by the travel restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
People checking into the campground must say where they are from and the staff have to check their counties to ensure they have come from a county from which travel is permitted without quarantining per the governor and Vermont Health Department’s guidelines.
“It’s only been a few days, but so far, so good,” reported Tina. She said campers understand they are just opening, and have been kind and patient, “which we really appreciate!”
Eventually rentals for kayaks and tubing will be offered to the public, as well as campers.
The Passumpsic River runs right behind the Kingdom Campground.
A number of the campers are seasonal, and will leave their trailers and patios set up for months.
The property on which Kingdom Campground was built has a longtime history as a place for leisure travel.
For many years, it was home to the Pine Motor Court, and the history of the little series of white cabins is very much honored at the new campground.
Thanks to David Lussier, whose family sold the Simpsons the land, that history is alive and well. He created a book with many photos of the old cabins not long before they had to be razed because of their condition, and items about the history of the retro cabin business that used to be on the land.
Post cards of the Pine Motor Court are given out at the check-in, along with maps of the campground.
On the back of the post cards, which feature a painting of the cabins in better repair with green roofs and fresh white siding and a series of bright yellow Adirondack chairs and a big sun umbrella, it states: “PINE MOTOR COURT. One mile north of Lyndonville, Vermont, on Rte. 5. 18 cottages equipped with modern furniture showers or baths, some have kitchen with cook stoves, refrigerators and dishes.
Inside the general store, a vintage screen door from one of the cabins is used as an antique decoration, a nod to the past. The door was a gift of the campground’s neighbors, the Raineys, who brought it to offer the bit of history to be preserved in the new camp store.
Jake Simpson, who serves as a member of the Kingdom East School District’s board from Sutton, said he remembers looking at the land more than a decade ago with the late Roger Lussier, David’s dad. Simpson said he wanted to buy the land then and Lussier wasn’t ready to sell it.
“I always just thought the lay of the land was good for a campground,” said Jake.
That the camp is 90 percent booked for its first weekend — and it’s the 4th of July, the new family business is in for a wild first holiday weekend.
“It’ll be interesting,” said Tina. “It will be a fun learning weekend!”
Robert Dexter, of Waterford, and his family have rented a site for the season and he was in the camp store on Thursday morning with his granddaughter, Kaylen Oviedo of Danville.
“I think it’s beautiful,” said Dexter of the new campground. “It’s going to be really nice when the ground gets healed up and the grass comes in.
Kaylen added with a smile, “It’s awesome!”
