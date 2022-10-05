LYNDON — The Board of Civil Authority has granted Kingdom Campground a $133,400 valuation reduction.
Town listers originally assessed Kingdom Campground at $1.69 million, then lowered the assessment of the 242-acre commercial property to $1.3 million following an appeal by business owners Jacob and Tina Simpson in July.
Still unsatisfied, the Simpsons filed a second appeal with the Board of Civil Authority in August.
In their appeal to the BCA, the Simpsons claimed the listers had overvalued the campground’s 137 RV sites ($3,500 per site), swimming pool fence ($40,300) and swimming pool ($70,400) and overestimated the size of a second-floor retail space at 1,075 square feet.
Those claims were investigated by an investigative committee of BCA members Kevin Calkins, Dawn Dwyer, Reed Garfield and Brenda Mitchell, who visited the property at 972 Lynburke Rd. on Aug. 30.
As a result, the listers made changes to their records that accurately reflected the square footage of the second-floor retail space, the description of the pool surface, and the measurement of the pool fence.
Those combined changes resulted in an additional assessment decrease of $133,400, making the new total assessment $1.19 million.
BCA members did not change the valuation of the RV sites, agreeing that Simpson did not submit enough evidence to justify a reduction in the $3,500 per lot value.
The decision was issued on Oct. 4 and the Simpsons have 30 days to file a written notice of appeal.
The Simpsons were unavailable for comment.
Kingdom Campground opened in June 2020 and at the time Tina Simpson said, “We’re longtime campers and we’ve actually been thinking about this for a really long time; it’s been years in the making.”
