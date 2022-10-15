ST. JOHNSBURY — Eighty-three 5K runners and another 48 half-marathoners (13.1 miles) gathered in cool, foggy weather Saturday morning in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville for the annual Kingdom Challenge.

Tim Mulligan flattened the hilly half-marathon in 1:22:42. It was his first road race in northeast Vermont in the last five years, he said, but also a tune-up of sorts for the Newark Street School principal as he plans to hit the Half Ironman World Championships in St. George, Utah in two weeks. That event requires a 1.2 mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and half-marathon run.

