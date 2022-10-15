Chelsea Colgrove and German Shepard runner Denver are happy finish liners at St. Johnsbury School. Chelsea did the first half of the half marathon with her other dog, 12 years old; then Denver, 11, took over for the final six-plus miles. All three did the courses no problem. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Chris Chichester (1071) and Dominik Gray (1055) break out in front of the pack on Barker Ave at the start of the Kingdom Challenge Saturday morning. Chichester won the race, and Dana Gray, Dominik's dad, was second.
David Rosen, second-grader at Good Shepherd School, high-fives Good Shepherd principal and race director Lynn Cartularo after crossing the finish line. David ran with several family members. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Franny Crowder, 79, of St. Johnsbury completes the 5K course. Although pleased with her time of thirty eight minutes 22 seconds, it was still six seconds slower than last year, she noted. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
From left, Bill Taxter, 81, of Lyman N.H., Franny Crowder, 79, of St. Johnsbury, and David Willis, 80, of Barnet look fresh and ready for another 5K after completing the Kingdom Challenge 5K and Half Marathon Saturday morning at St. Johnsbury School. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Eighty-three 5K runners and another 48 half-marathoners (13.1 miles) gathered in cool, foggy weather Saturday morning in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville for the annual Kingdom Challenge.
Tim Mulligan flattened the hilly half-marathon in 1:22:42. It was his first road race in northeast Vermont in the last five years, he said, but also a tune-up of sorts for the Newark Street School principal as he plans to hit the Half Ironman World Championships in St. George, Utah in two weeks. That event requires a 1.2 mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and half-marathon run.
Asked about The Kingdom Challenge course, “this is a tough course, but I like hard courses,” he said. “Ran the hills strong in the first half of the race.” Half-marathon runner up Caleb Clark (1:23:40) hung with Mulligan for the first eight miles, he said, “but when we got to the downhills, Tim passed me, and I thought, ‘can I catch him’? Nope,” he said with a laugh. Clark ran the half-marathon in 2021, and had a better race this year, he said.
Chris Chichester crossed the 5K finish line almost under a full head of steam, winning the 3.1 mile race in 17:04. He last ran the Kingdom Challenge 5K in 2018 before then attending NVU-Lyndon and running every fall for the Hornets cross country team. “This is the first fall season since that I haven’t been competing collegiately. It’s a great course.”
Chichester’s finishing time was more than five minutes faster than second-place finisher, Dana Gray, of St. Johnsbury, who completed the course in 22:06.
Bill Taxter, of Lyman, N.H., finished in 36:39, belying his 81 years. How does he do it? “Just keep going, keep doing it,” he said. He runs five kilometers (3.1 miles, the length of Saturday’s course) to stay in shape. He said he felt perfectly fit afterwards. “Everything’s working,” he said with a laugh.
Fellow senior athlete Franny Crowder was also pleased as she crossed the finish line. “Last year I did 38:22,” she said. “I wanted to come in in less than 45 minutes this year - I didn’t believe I’d still be able to do it,” the St. Johnsbury resident said. Four months short of her 80th birthday, she beat that time by a robust six minutes (38:28). “It was still six seconds slower than last year though,” she said.
The Kingdom Challenge is a fundraising event for Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury.
