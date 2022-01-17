When it comes to the welfare of children caught up in the court process, the Northeast Kingdom needs guardians.
The Vermont judiciary has put out an urgent call for volunteers to step into the role of Guardian ad Litem.
Any time the Department of Children and Families seeks to take a child into custody, the court appoints a Guardian ad Litem, who serves as an advocate protecting children’s best interests in court cases, which, the judiciary notes, usually involve allegations of abuse or neglect.
“Right now there is a desperate need for volunteers, and too many children risk not having this essential support in their lives that an experienced GAL can provide,” noted a release from the judiciary.
Abbey Campbell, a Guardian ad Litem who lives in St. Johnsbury, said too small a group of guardians are trying to deal with too large a number of children in need.
“We have a lot of guardians who are right now, particularly in the Essex, Orleans and Caledonia counties, who are pretty stretched thin, who are continuing to take cases because we really need them to,” said Campbell.
A GAL must work closely with a child’s attorney, meet with the child regularly, and gather information from people involved in the child’s life to understand the child’s needs and advocate for their best interests in court. The GAL’s goal is to ensure a child has a safe, stable, and permanent home as quickly as possible.
Campbell, a mother of three and St. Johnsbury School Board director, has been a Guardian ad Litem for four years. She volunteered shortly after her youngest was born. She said after deciding not to return to work, she sensed she needed to be involved outside the home, and she was drawn to the role of Guardian ad Litem because she appreciates the need for people who can guide others through a sometimes complicated court process. Campbell said she recognized that need watching her stepfather, the late Doug Willey, who was a public defender.
“I always admired the role that public defenders played because they have to translate the law, which can sound very arcane and difficult for some people to understand, into very simplistic terms,” she said.
She also recognized in herself another skill important for one serving as a guardian in the court process. “I can compartmentalize really well, which I think is a really important part of this,” she said.
During the training, Campbell said, it was emphasized that guardians must recognize they have a limited role and it’s not their job to be the problem solver.
“It was explained to me in terms of ‘if you see a child who you’re in charge of and they don’t have shoes, don’t go out and buy them shoes; that’s not your job. You can call DCF and ask why they don’t have shoes, investigate and communicate, but don’t solve the problem,’” she said. “If you solve the problem somebody else is not solving the problem, like the parent, It could be that DCF isn’t solving the problem; it could be that a foster parent isn’t solving the problem. Those are much larger issues. My job is to run those issues up the flag pole; it’s not to solve them.”
Campbell is currently guiding three children as a guardian and said it’s important that guardians commit to the children with whom they are partnered.
“I don’t want to be one more person in the process who lets a vulnerable person down,” she said. “I really feel strongly that one of the hardest things for vulnerable people is people coming in and out of their lives.”
Scott Labun, of Newbury, who has been in a GAL in Caledonia County for 15 years, echoed that sentiment.
“(Children) need that continuity of a presence in their lives,” he said. “There’s a lot of activity in and out in their lives so it’s nice to have one person who’s there early on and continues on throughout the process.”
Labun, who is 70 years old, said despite his age and the number of years he’s volunteered as a GAL he has no plan to stop guiding as a guardian.
“As long as I have my wits about me and I’m able to get around I’ll probably be keeping with it,” he said. “I enjoy meeting with the kids.”
Labun, a former principal at Monroe Elementary School, said the job of a GAL is essential because there are many children in need. He currently has six children for whom he serves as Guardian ad Litem.
“You just can’t imagine what some of these kids are going through,” he said. “They’re not always the most verbal crowd and it’s nice to have someone by their side who is looking out for their best interests.”
Said Campbell, “These are the most vulnerable people in our society.”
She said it’s a good feeling to guide a child in need through the court process.
“I’m not meant to be in people’s lives forever, but I’d like to stay in their lives for as long as this process exists,” she said.
What It Takes To Be A Guardian
The Vermont judiciary said no special training or prior experience in court matters or the child welfare system is required to be a GAL. What is needed is for the volunteer to be compassionate, have a flexible schedule, pass a background check, and have reliable transportation and internet access. Those who choose to serve will receive 32 hours of training and be mentored by an experienced GAL prior.
In addition, Campbell said, “You have to have a certain level of communication skills. You have to deliver hard messages sometimes, and it’s unfair to people to not give them that message and just have them hear it in court. If you’re going to advocate in court that somebody’s child should be removed from them you should have the guts to be able to say that to their face and do it in a way that’s respectful.”
She also said even a parent who should be separated from their child deserves respect.
“If you don’t have the willingness to see the good in people you probably shouldn’t be (a GAL),” said Campbell.
To this advice, Labun added, “You need to keep an inquiring mind and withhold judgment … (Guardians) have to be able to both be willing and able to establish relationships with people very quickly. It’s not something for the shy and retiring; maybe the retired, but not the retiring.”
For more information on becoming a Guardian ad Litem visit www.vermontjudiciary.org/GAL, email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov, or call 800-622-6359. The Vermont Guardian ad Litem Program is an equal opportunity volunteer program, actively encouraging applicants of all backgrounds. The program’s next training will be virtual, beginning on Jan. 24.
