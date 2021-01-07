Kingdom Community Services (KCS) recently received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s (VCF’s) Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further KCS’s mission of food for all: KCS is an interfaith partnership acting out of justice and compassion that shares food and other resources to fulfill basic needs for everyone in St. Johnsbury.
“KCS is 100 percent volunteer run and managed – board members and volunteers do everything. The pandemic has really shown us the deep need for food access in our community and the fragility of our current operations. We were beyond thrilled to receive this award from the Community Foundation’s NEK Fund, which will allow us to create some infrastructure to keep meeting the needs of St. Johnsbury and surrounding neighbors,” says The Rev. Susan Ohlidal, Episcopal priest and board chairperson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.