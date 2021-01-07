Kingdom Community Services (KCS) recently received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s (VCF’s) Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further KCS’s mission of food for all: KCS is an interfaith partnership acting out of justice and compassion that shares food and other resources to fulfill basic needs for everyone in St. Johnsbury.

“KCS is 100 percent volunteer run and managed – board members and volunteers do everything. The pandemic has really shown us the deep need for food access in our community and the fragility of our current operations. We were beyond thrilled to receive this award from the Community Foundation’s NEK Fund, which will allow us to create some infrastructure to keep meeting the needs of St. Johnsbury and surrounding neighbors,” says The Rev. Susan Ohlidal, Episcopal priest and board chairperson.

