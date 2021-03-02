Kingdom County Productions recently received a $5,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help produce a number of new Writers for Recovery workshops and special projects in the NEK.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the VCF. It will help us bring our Writers for Recovery workshops to more folks who are in recovery from substance abuse disorder,” says Director Bess O’Brien.
The VCF’s NEK Fund is a permanent philanthropic resource dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans Counties. “Its grants are decided by a committee of local residents, providing philanthropy for the Kingdom, by the Kingdom,” O’Brien stated.
Writers for Recovery is a series of writing workshops focused on stories of addiction and recovery. Participants write about their personal stories of struggle, perseverance, moments of doubt and inspiration and the slow but steady work of renewal and healing from addiction. Workshops include creative writing, poetry, non-fiction, and even some humor.
The disease of addiction affects millions across America. By providing writing workshops in recovery centers, correctional facilities and other organizations across Vermont, Writers for Recovery helps people fight back, express themselves, tell their stories and share with others.
“Kingdom County Productions hopes to produce Writers for Recovery workshops in partnership with the Kingdom Recovery Center, Journey into Recovery in Newport, and others social service organizations and correctional facilities in the NEK,” O’Brien noted.
Lullaby Project: In addition, the VCF grant will help produce two special Lullaby Project workshops with Umbrella in St. Johnsbury and Newport. The Lullaby Project began and was originally created by Carnegie Hall in New York City. It is a program that works with low income mothers to write their own lullabies for their children.
Writers for Recovery in collaboration with Scrag Mountain Music will partner together to bring The Lullaby Project to women at Umbrella. “The Lullaby Project is a beautiful and powerful series of workshops that help women reflect on their lives and the lives of their children by creating a personal lullaby that they will be able to sing to their child and pass down through their family through the years,” O’Brien said. “Writers for Recovery will work with the women on the lyrics for the lullabies and Scrag Mountain Music will write the music with participants.” In addition, Scrag Mountain will perform a concert of the women’s lullabies for the public, she added.
Organizations interested in partnering with Writers for Recovery on writing workshops in the Northeast Kingdom may contact listenupvt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.