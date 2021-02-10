ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has announced partnerships with Natural Provisions (St. Johnsbury) and the Littleton Food Co-op to award prizes for Kingdom COVID Cookbook submissions in February and March. Anyone who submits a recipe for inclusion in the cookbook will be entered for a chance to win prizes awarded via drawings at noon on Feb. 13, Feb. 27 and March 13.
The Kingdom COVID Cookbook is Catamount’s latest community-generated arts initiative, an invitation for home cooks and chefs to share recipes they’ve learned or perfected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants are encouraged to submit one or two recipes, whether brand new or longtime family classics, along with a brief explanation, story, or additional context about what role the recipes play, not only in the contributor’s kitchens, but in their lives.
Contributors to the project will be entered to win prizes, including cooking tools supplied by Natural Provisions and gift cards from Littleton Food Co-op, which will be awarded during live drawings on Facebook and hosted by Catamount Arts.
Organizers of the Kingdom COVID Cookbook project aim to celebrate an often-overlooked art form that many are practicing more than usual since the pandemic began almost a year ago: cooking and baking at home. The project is also a way of inviting friends and neighbors into kitchens by sharing recipes rather than visiting each other’s homes, respecting safe social-distancing practices while acknowledging how difficult isolation has been on so many.
Several Kingdom COVID Cookbook contributors welcomed visitors to their kitchens by sharing short videos of themselves cooking at home. Eric Skovsted, of Joe’s Brook Farm, demonstrates how to make a quick hearty chili, and Catamount’s own Andrea Otto makes homemade yogurt. Preschooler Colin Van Zandt explains that eating colorful foods makes kids big and strong, and Natalie Guillette, artist, teacher and founder of the popular Cooking through COVID-19 Facebook group, offers words of encouragement.
Initially conceived as a way to engage with a few friends through social media in the early weeks of quarantine, Guillette’s group now has over 5,000 members. “It’s been really cool,” she says of the group’s popularity, “to observe people who maybe don’t think of themselves as artists making art in their kitchens too.”
In addition to recipes, Kingdom COVID Cookbook welcomes submissions of artwork related to food, recipes, mealtime and cooking. Drawings, paintings, poetry and collages are welcome additions to the project. Recipes and art submissions may be showcased online and/or included in the final product, an actual book to be curated, printed and sold later this year with help from sponsor Boxcar & Caboose.
Recipes and related artwork are welcome through March 13 and can be submitted by emailing cookbook@catamountarts.org. More information on the Kingdom COVID Cookbook project is at catamountarts.org.
