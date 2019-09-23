LYNDONVILLE — Back a few years ago, when the Caledonia North Supervisory Union board members began implementing Act 46, they envisioned what shared and improved opportunities they could create for students in the soon-to-be-expanded unified district.

Kingdom East, the new district, is working to level the playing field across its member schools – adding school bus service in Sutton, and after-school programming in Gilman and Lunenburg, for instance. Now the focus is literally on the playing fields. A new program to offer sports after school in all the Kingdom East schools, has launched, and is seeing high interest out the gate, reports Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.

