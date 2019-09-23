Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Students at Lyndon Town School (from Kingdom East) participate in the new soccer program offered at the school — also offered at Concord and Burke schools — this fall for the first time. The program is one of the expanded opportunities the district has created after unifying under Act 46. (Photo Courtesy Kingdom East School District)
Kelly Walsh is the first-ever Athletic Director for the schools in the Kindgom East School District. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — Back a few years ago, when the Caledonia North Supervisory Union board members began implementing Act 46, they envisioned what shared and improved opportunities they could create for students in the soon-to-be-expanded unified district.
Kingdom East, the new district, is working to level the playing field across its member schools – adding school bus service in Sutton, and after-school programming in Gilman and Lunenburg, for instance. Now the focus is literally on the playing fields. A new program to offer sports after school in all the Kingdom East schools, has launched, and is seeing high interest out the gate, reports Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
