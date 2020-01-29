Kingdom East Afterschool Program (KEAP) recently received a $4,866 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further KEAP’s mission of providing creative academic, enrichment, and recreational activities by making a science-focused Ecological Adventure Spotlight program field trip possible for elementary grade students from all district schools.

The Ecological Adventure Spotlight field trips will take place on early release Wednesdays in February, March and May. Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 from all Kingdom East schools will be invited to participate in one scheduled date, with some trips also open to younger students. The field trips will be free to all participants, with transportation and afternoon snack included. On the first program date, Feb. 5, students from Lyndon Town School are invited on a trip to Siskin Coutts in Derby for science, leadership and adventure programming.

