Kingdom East Board Approves $41 Million Budget

The Kingdom East School District Board finalized its proposed budget this week, approving a $41 million budget that will be presented to voters at Town Meeting.
The budget reflects a $3 million or 8.12% increase over the current budget of $37.98 million. The budget, if approved by voters from the district’s eight constituent towns, would result in an estimated tax rate impact ranging from a 6.22 decrease in Sheffield to a 5.67% increase in Burke. The differences are driven by the different town’s common level of appraisal, which directly impacts the education property tax rate.
The district’s finance committee, composed of board members Kory Cantin of Lunenburg, Jake Simpson of Sutton and Cynthia Stuart of Concord, outlined their recommended budget with assistance and detail from KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and Finance Director Tisha Hankinson.
The final budget was approved by the board on Wednesday, on the first of what had been two potential budget meetings this week. Their approval negated the need for a second meeting.
The committee explained that much of the budget increase was driven by a 12.7% increase in health insurance premiums and an overall increase in the number of tuitioned high school students and the tuition rates.
The finalized budget had undergone several rounds of revisions at the committee level, which initially reviewed a draft that had seen as much as a 12% increase earlier in the process before they began whittling it down.
“We tried to stay conservative,” said Stuart. “We just didn’t feel as a board that the taxpayers would pass that,” she said of some of the earlier drafts.
The committee also presented a few alternate proposals with smaller overall increases along with the corresponding estimated tax savings in each town, showing how reductions in proposed staffing levels would equate to a few dollars per tax bill.
“If you want to send us back for a higher budget we can do that,” quipped Stuart. In the end, the board had little discussion at the final meeting over the proposed spending amount.
The committee highlighted the district’s priorities of investing in student outcomes, recruiting and retaining staff, and investing in facilities. The district has upped its budgeted spending on facilities from $2.2 million in FY22 to a proposed $2.7 million in the FY24 budget. The district has long grappled with aging schools and myriad facility needs across the seven school buildings in the eight-member towns.
Much of the district’s budget is driven by mandated costs and those outside of the board’s control. The major budget sectors include:
$11.7 million for regular education instruction in grades 9-12; $9.8 million for regular education instruction for grades PreK-8; $2 million for special education in grades 9-12; $4.1 million for special education in grades PreK-8; $2.7 million for facilities; $3.46 million for SU, admin and business office; and $7.2 for remaining expenses, like library, health, guidance, professional development, food service, athletics, extracurricular, etc.
“The CLA (common level of appraisal) is what plays a big part in each town more than anything,” said Stuart of the estimated tax rate moves. The estimated tax rates would be:
Burke - $1.6572 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 5.67%;
Concord - $ 1.4649, up 1.41%;
Lunenburg - $1.5421, up 5.50%;
Lyndon - $1.5088, up 0.81%;
Newark - $1.4101, down 1.66%;
Sheffield - $1.4390, down 6.22%;
Sutton - $1.2492, up 0.86%;
Wheelock - $1.4750, up 4.25%
The board spent some time discussing the size and potential future use of the district’s facility reserves, which now stand at $2.876 million.
The board anticipates having a future conversation about what a healthy facility reserve looks like. The district has used its facility reserves for larger construction projects and emergency repairs in recent years as they have arisen. The district also has a long list of impending projects that will dip into that fund.
“There is other stuff that’s going to get done that will chew up a major piece of that,” said board member Tony DeMasi of Burke.
