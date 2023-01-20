Kingdom East Board Approves $41 Million Budget
The Kingdom East School District Board finalized its proposed budget this week, approving a $41 million budget that will be presented to voters at Town Meeting.

The budget reflects a $3 million or 8.12% increase over the current budget of $37.98 million. The budget, if approved by voters from the district’s eight constituent towns, would result in an estimated tax rate impact ranging from a 6.22 decrease in Sheffield to a 5.67% increase in Burke. The differences are driven by the different town’s common level of appraisal, which directly impacts the education property tax rate.

