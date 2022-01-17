Kingdom East Board Approves Bigger Budget Option

The Kingdom East School Board approved a budget that will be presented to voters that includes a $2.3 million increase over last year and exceeds the ask the finance committee favored.
During their meeting last week, the KESD Board members reviewed an initial proposed budget of $37.9 million, which is about 6.5% above last year. As part of the budget presentation, the finance committee and KESD Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson also outlined potential cuts to the proposal that could have resulted in a budget with either a 4.9% increase or a 3.4% increase.
“We’ve been working on this pretty much weekly since October,” said Board Member Holly Taylor of Lyndon, who serves on the Finance Committee with Jake Simpson of Sutton and Kory Cantin of Lunenburg.
During the committee’s presentation, Cantin highlighted some of the district’s accomplishments and priorities heading into the while Simpson tackled the numbers.
The KESD budget is 25% high school tuition, 25% PreK-8 direct education, administration and business 9%, PreK-8 special education 9%, high school special education 8%, facilities 8%, and a number of smaller categories, including school nutrition programs, transportation, extracurricular activities, health, music, etc., constituting the last 18%.
Two of the drivers in the proposed increase include rising health insurance costs, which are now part of a statewide negotiated contract and high school tuition which accounts for the COVID-driven influx of high school students.
Because of an increase in pupils and anticipated yield rates from the state legislature, the KESD base tax rate would actually drop with the proposed budget. However, there would still be an estimated tax increase across the district’s member towns because recent property sales have driven the towns’ Common Level of Appraisal down, which results in a higher tax rate. Based on several assumptions this would result in a potential tax increase of $137 on a home valued at $150,000 in Burke at the upper end to a $21 increase on the same valued home in Wheelock at the lower end.
“What was just shown on the screen … it’s likely to change again after we send our information to print,” said Hankinson, noting that many of the tax calculations are based on guidance from the state but some decisions are still to be made by the legislature, including whether to direct $45 million of surplus education fund revenues to school tax assistance or $90 million. KESD based its projections on the more conservative approach.
Board Member Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg, said his town was looking at the prospect of a reappraisal and people were hopeful the legislature would send some property tax relief down, especially because of significant changes in CLAs that were caused by sight-unseen pandemic purchases.
Board Chair Cynthia Stuart, of Concord, said in the future the board and budget committee would need to review what services were introduced during the pandemic that might be able to be dialed back and noted that the Vermont Legislature is pondering a fundamental shift in school funding strategy.
“There is real talk about redoing how education is funded in Vermont and it seems to have a lot of motivation and that could change everything in a couple of years,” said Stuart. “I just think the unknown is really tough.”
“I do think that some of those needs are going to extend a lot longer than the pandemic,” said Alyssa May, a board member from Burke, citing behavioral support or psycho-social wraparound services as some of those services.
In the end, Stuart made the motion to approve the higher proposed budget and it passed 12-1 with only Kantin voting no.
The board then moved on to approving a whole series of related articles for town meeting, including how to distribute any potential surplus from the current year, to borrow in anticipation of tax collection and others.
“Are we done warnings?” Stuart asked after the board approved 5 additional articles.
“No,” responded KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, steering the board to approve the annual meeting warning and announced tuition rate.
“I just want to thank the finance committee for such a fantastic job - it is heavy lifting - really heavy lifting,” said Stuart following board approval of the budget.
Following the budget work, Botzojorns told the board members they would each be receiving a packet of advocacy postcards that the board was being asked to mail to legislators highlighting a number of topics, including looking for the Ed Fund surplus to offset taxes.
“If nothing else, the people in Montpelier will at least know we are paying attention,” said Botzojorns of the effort.
