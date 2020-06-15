LYNDONVILLE — At the most recent meeting of the full Kingdom East School District’s board, plans for a construction project bond vote this November were aborted.
A strategic planning process to address building needs across the unified, eight-town district began after a first bond package was decisively shut down last year.
That bond sought $24 million for a building project to add onto and make substantial improvements at three schools: Burke, Concord and Lunenburg.
Community members were invited to help the board and administrative team brainstorm solutions across the district which serves Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Miller’s Run (Sheffield and Wheelock), Newark and Sutton. A number of possible building project scenarios were distilled and further exploration was planned.
At the board’s meeting in recent days, the subject came up in response to a letter to the editor from a Sheffield taxpayer who asked about the status of a bond project, given the fact that community meetings right now are via Zoom and the public who doesn’t have internet capacity to attend those virtual meetings is left out of the process.
The board agreed that they need to communicate to stakeholders in the Kingdom East district that there will not be a bond vote as originally hoped for this November to coincide with Election Day.
The Coronavirus pandemic has shifted the landscape and uncertainties and concerns over the loss of tax revenue for the sales and rooms tax which fuels the Education Fund are very real right now, said board member Kasey Talbot of Newark, who is her town’s assistant town clerk.
“We are going to have people that don’t pay their taxes this year,” she said.
Talbot said on the flip side, she anticipates that the virus and its effect will see people wanting to re-populate areas like Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, saying she believes people will end up “fleeing the cities as fast as they can … we’ll keep our fingers crossed for that.”
But for the immediate future, reigning in spending is the reality, and a building project of the scope hoped for clearly has to wait, the board discussed.
In terms of moving ahead with planning with communities around what the school buildings will need for investment, board members discussed what can be done when in-person meetings and events like spaghetti suppers are not possible. Those type of networking opportunities had been planned for helping to include citizens in the planning process.
Hosting smaller meetings, even on a town green like Lunenburg’s, and using social distancing spacing, was discussed with Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
Board members emphasized that taxpayers need to hear from the board that there is no longer a plan to bring forward a construction project bond vote this November 3.
From June through August, it was hoped that community meetings would be held to help the board reach a plan to bring to voters for school building needs.
A meeting this evening of the Kingdom East Facilities Committee will see that group discuss next steps, the agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting via Zoom shows.
An update on research about needs at the Gilman and Lunenburg schools as well as for the Central Office are on the agenda for the meeting, as well as a financial update.
In a June 9 report to the board, Botzojorns noted, “Given the school closures due to COVID-19, as of mid-March, we have not been able to address the detailed research needed” to keep to the timeline hoped for to bring about a construction bond vote either this November or possibly on Town Meeting Day in March.
She noted in the report concerns with “continued deterioration of the Gilman facility,” and cost estimates to address those issues and an update about the possibility of a Gilman-Concord single middle school as a plan. A staff meeting from those two schools was held to discuss that.
The cost estimate to remediate lead and mold concerns at the Gilman School and other needs including ADA work to make the school accessible for people with handicaps is $555,000, the recent report noted.
Botzojorns noted that the board must address the following in the short-term: the Concord gym, building four on the Burke Town School campus as well as crowding/student population at Burke, the Gilman facility, education costs, COVID-19, the loss of statewide tax revenue and the depleted statewide Education Fund, and ongoing declining student population in the Kingdom East School District.
