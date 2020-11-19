Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On a tour of the Lunenburg School earlier this year, Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, left, explains to Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, right, how the school needs ventilation due to the COVID-19 pandemic more than ever, as well as many other improvements. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Jen Botzojorns, superintendent, Marc Brown, facilities director for Kingdom East and Dan French, right, the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education, looking at a wall where there was mold, which is still being re-mediated at Gilman School on a recent tour of the conditions of the Kingdom East School District’s buildings. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Concord School's gym was closed earlier due to its poor condition, and the need for a more than $1 million investment to make it safe to use again. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)
LYNDONVILLE — Three of the schools in the Kingdom East School District will be moved to remote learning in the coming weeks due to concerns over ventilation in Concord, Gilman/Lunenburg schools.
Superintendent Jen Botzojorns on Thursday announced the three PreK-8 schools in the unified district which serves eight towns, including Burke, Newark, Lyndon, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock, would need to move online soon, “Due to ventilation and construction challenges, we need to pivot to remote learning at two different times for two different schools.”
