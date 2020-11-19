LYNDONVILLE — Three of the schools in the Kingdom East School District will be moved to remote learning in the coming weeks due to concerns over ventilation in Concord, Gilman/Lunenburg schools.

Superintendent Jen Botzojorns on Thursday announced the three PreK-8 schools in the unified district which serves eight towns, including Burke, Newark, Lyndon, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock, would need to move online soon, “Due to ventilation and construction challenges, we need to pivot to remote learning at two different times for two different schools.”

