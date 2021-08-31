Kingdom East Considers Vaccination Mandate For Staff

Kingdom East School District officials are considering adopting a vaccination mandate for faculty and staff within its schools.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns raised the topic in a recent letter to her employees and the district board and asked for feedback.
“I said this may be coming - that we were thinking about this in terms of requiring vaccinations - and I heard from 9 or 10 folks,” said Botzojorns. “The responses that I got were they weren’t comfortable with being vaccinated themselves.”
Botzojorns said she is still weighing the topic and it would need to be adopted as a policy by the KESD board. It will likely be an agenda item at the board’s next full meeting on Sept. 14, said Botzojorns.
Part of the motivation is a potentially low vaccination rate within KESD. Botzojorns said the district is able to ask staff their vaccination status but they are not required to disclose, as such she doesn’t have definitive data on the rate. However, in the last few weeks, a few COVID positive cases have been identified among the staff which has required KESD to conduct contact tracing and in that context, Botzojorns believes there could be as much as 40% of the school staff and employees unvaccinated at this point.
“It’s been anecdotal,” she said of her knowledge of the vaccinations. “But based on that it’s fewer people vaccinated than I am comfortable with or would like to see.”
During the state’s media briefing Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said he would support local school districts adopting vaccine requirements.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Scott. “And I think that we’ve proven that by what we’ve done with Corrections and the agreement we’ve done with them. Either vaccinations or masking and testing.” Scott, who recently issued a vaccine requirement for DOC employees and other portions of the state government, noted that vaccines have been proven safe and effective.
During the media briefing Agency of Education Secretary Dan French noted that the combination of the Delta variant and unvaccinated elementary school students will likely result in some classes and students needing to quarantine and occasional classes shifting to remote learning but it should not be anywhere near as prevalent as last school year.
Botzojorns said she hasn’t determined what her final recommendation will be to the board, some of that will depend on how conditions unfold in the next couple of weeks before the school board meeting. She said she was continuing to research what other districts, businesses and organizations were doing. She said if they do proceed with the requirement there would be appropriate exemptions related to religious and medical concerns.
St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced a vaccination requirement among staff, as did NVRH.
Botzojorns is confident, though, that as thorny as the question may be the board will give it due consideration.
“Our board is fantastic. I think they are good at listening and hearing opinions and making hard decisions,” said Botzojorns. Botzojorns complimented the wider KESD community as well for embracing some challenging circumstances over the course of the pandemic. She noted KESD recently held an online informational session with St. Johnsbury Pediatrician Dr. Joshua Kantrowitz about masking that went well, in contrast to recent school board meetings in Vermont that were contentious like in Richford and Canaan.
“I think it went fine,” said Botzojorns. “Parents asked great questions.”
During the media briefing, Scott and French discussed the recent contentious meetings. Scott said Vermonters should not be harassing volunteer school boards that are trying to enact the state’s guidance. If they have a problem it should be with him. French noted that Canaan School District was the only district in the state to not adopt the state’s guidance and impose a mask requirement to start the school year.
