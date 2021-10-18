Kingdom East Delays Vaccination Decision

The Kingdom East School Board continues to mull a potential policy that would mandate COVID vaccinations for staff as they await further guidance from state and federal officials.
At their full board meeting last week the board discussed the policy which is in draft form and likely to see several adjustments before being considered for approval next month.
The policy first came up at the board’s September meeting when numerous staff and members of the public attended a mostly spoke against the mandate. Many advocated for routine testing as an opt-out provision.
The policy then was sent to KESD’s policy committee for further development and consideration before its return to the full board.
Several people attended that meeting and spoke as well, some expressing opposition to a requirement that they take a vaccine they feel is unsafe, and others indicating testing would be an acceptable alternative.
The policy also ran into a logistical hiccup, as the committee only has 2 current members, Alyssa May and Jim Peyton.
At the outset of the discussion Peyton, of Lunenburg, said he felt a mandate was unconstitutional and he would not support passing a policy out of committee for consideration out of the board.
“There is nothing I like about it,” said Peyton. “I don’t want to mandate that someone has to take something to keep their job.”
With May, of Burke, the only other member generally in support of developing a policy, the vote would have been tied and stuck on the shelf. The two, along with Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, and other staff and members of the public, continued to discuss the policy, potential revisions and next steps.
One staff member said she felt the district should conduct an anonymous poll of faculty and staff to get a better read on potential reactions to the policy, saying she believed there were some opposed who haven’t fully voiced their feeling for fear of retribution.
Botzojorns also indicated many superintendents and districts around the state are waiting to see what the actual language of a federal mandate may look like. She also noted the added wrinkle that schools’ federal funding may be tied to enacting a vaccine mandate in line with the recently announced federal mandate for large employers, a topic that was discussed among superintendents and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French last month.
“I am looking for guidance about what I do here, anybody?” asked May toward the end of the committee discussion while faced with the potential tie vote.
The consensus was that the full school board could and should discuss it at their October meeting held last week. Peyton, a veteran of the policy committee, said it could continue to be reviewed at the committee and full board level but something would need to change before it could be potentially enacted.
“It shouldn’t be a two-person committee,” he said of the need to break the tie, with May noting they expected their third member to join the committee soon.
Following the committee meeting, the policy came before the full school board last week where the public reiterated many of the same concerns previously expressed.
“We had a lengthy and I thought really respectful discussion about the vaccination policy with a lot of members of the public that night and at that point, we decided based on the makeup of the policy committee to table the discussion,” May told the board.
“I would encourage everybody, on that policy committee [meetings] – we had a few people last time – those are open to the public also and we would like your input,” added Peyton. “So don’t hesitate to go on Zoom or you can come down there and participate. Especially if you have passions for it – or feelings either way.”
The policy committee is due to meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hilton building on LI’s campus where KESD’s new district offices are located. Participation is also available remotely with the link available through the meeting agenda on KESD’s website.
Other Business
During last week’s meeting, the KESD board also passed a unanimous resolution thanking outgoing facilities manager Marc Brown for his years of service. The resolution cited the varied ways he helped the district from energy efficiency projects to improved ventilation during the pandemic and his tireless efforts.
“Be it resolved that the Kingdom East School Board of Directors … from the bottom of our hearts, thank Mark Brown for his work and dedication to our schools, children, programs, families, facilities and communities, and we wish him the very best,” stated the resolution.
Brown is due to be celebrated tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 19) during the meeting of the facilities committee at the Hilton building.
