Kingdom East Exploring Online School As Option Within Safe Return To School Plans

LYNDONVILLE — Kingdom East School District’s new Director of Education Technology Jon Rice said ideas to accommodate students and staff who are not comfortable returning to school are being developed.
Rice, who began in his new role on July 1, said he spent his first two weeks on the job assessing the schools’ systems.
“We’re working through how to start up school,” Rice reported on Wednesday evening to the Kingdom East Academic Excellence Committee. “There are probably going to be some families who want their kids to be 100 percent online who are uncomfortable sending their kids back.”
One idea that’s being explored, Rice said, is having a group of teachers operate an online school.
“There’s some real opportunity in this chaos and we have to find that opportunity and exploit it to get better,” said Rice.
Committee Chair Clare Irwin of Sutton said of teachers, “They want to be with their kiddos … most of them didn’t sign up to be tech experts,” saying some of the teachers “have a knack for it.”
She expressed interest in the notion of an online school to deliver content for students whose families will keep them home rather than return them to school when it starts.
Rice said the focus is on “how we can improve the education for our students and equity for our kids and opportunities for our kids … there are some exciting things in the future.”
During a full Kingdom East board meeting on Tuesday evening, Rice discussed the need for improved access to internet, saying it’s a serious issue around equity.“We saw that in the spring and it’s going to get worse if we have to do it for a longer period of time.”
He shared with the board statistics about the many families, and staff, who have poor internet access.
He said schools need to have a firm understanding of which families don’t have connectivity to be able to leverage some hot spots near those areas.
Rice referenced about $19 million “freed up in the CARES Act” to provide internet improvements. He and Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns are at work to have state officials hear about the needs in the NEK.
“We want to have better connectivity, for our kids and for our teachers and for our local economy, it’s imperative that we get improved internet access,” reported Rice. “I’m excited to work on this challenge … I know that the state’s been talking about this for a long time and hopefully now we’ve got their attention.”
Botzojorns, during the academic excellence committee’s meeting this week, referenced special education plans, “One thing that’s been made very clear — if we go to remote it’s not going to be ‘maintain’ — it’s going to be we have to see growth.”
She said a parent survey which went out, is beginning to see responses showing a number of families don’t plan to use the buses, so the need for separation and extra bus runs may not occur in order to achieve social distancing. She said she’s hearing from parents who really want their kids back in school and parents who are saying, “No, I’m going to home school.”
“We’re really stuck in the middle in a Catch-22,” the superintendent said.
One thing is certain — there won’t be traditional snow days, she said.
When the meteorologists at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium announce bad weather coming, those days will pivot to remote learning, said Botzojorns.
“We won’t have snow days, we will have remote learning days,” she said.
Mask Debate
A question over how the requirement for masks for almost everyone will be handled was raised during the meeting.
Botzojorns said guidance counselors and staff will be working around “the level of anxiety and supporting families and building a sense of community … and making sure that’s in place before we dive into academics” on the return to school.
Irwin asked how the district can “normalize” the need for masks, saying, “It’s not a big deal; you have to wear a mask. How can we make this fun and normalize it for our kids?”
“What is our plan for encouraging our communities to kind of buy into the idea that this is important and that social distancing outside of school remains important in order to keep our kids safe in the schools? Another question I have is around how are we going to be messaging to teachers how to enforce wearing masks, assuming that kids might push back about wearing face masks?”
Irwin said for her as a parent and board member, those are “two of the bigger considerations that are not completely within our control.”
Botzojorns said setting positive role models around social distancing and face masks and hand washing will be modeled by staff.
“We continue to speak and role model as adults in a positive way,” she said.
Botzojorns said “everybody does things for a reason … why are children making the decisions they are making?”
One idea she suggested was instead of masks children may find uncomfortable, offering “a red bandana and have them pretend they are a pirate or a cowboy … help them use their imaginations … those are the tools we have.”
