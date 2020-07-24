SHEFFIELD — The Kingdom East School District’s facilities committee met Tuesday evening to hear updates on a hoped-for grant for ventilation work at multiple school buildings, work to create isolation rooms in all schools due to the pandemic, and an update on projects across the unified district’s schools.
Facilities Director Marc Brown provided an update on building projects and grant dollars across the district, including a $628,000 grant the district seeks for ventilation projects through a state program being overseen by Efficiency Vermont.
He said the district has a good shot at getting a significant amount of its request due to special designation for the Northeast Kingdom because of financial need in the region, “We should get most of it.”
The need for improved ventilation systems is critical amid the COVID-19 crisis, school leaders said on a tour this week, pointing to classrooms at the Lunenburg School which have no ventilation system.
Brown reported on how he, and COVID-19 team nurse Sophia Hall, and other members of the administrative team are at work around re-opening schools and building needs to meet the Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Agency of Education guidelines and to keep up with information as it changes.
All of the schools need to have an isolation room where students suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms can be contained until they leave the building. It does not have to be a new room, noted Superintendent Jen Botzojorns.
The isolation rooms need to have a cot and negative pressure, explained Brown.
“Every school has to have a clean room (the nurse’s office) and the isolation room is for any child that says they’re sick,” explained Brown, saying those areas are required for COVID-19 compliance.
“Most of the schools are nearly complete with the annual inside work,” reported Brown. He said some projects have been completed including acoustic panels, camera systems for security, and more.
A sidewalk project is on schedule at Lyndon Town School, and fire alarm upgrades are planned at several schools, too.
One concern is a lack of bids for some projects, noted Brown.
He said some Requests For Proposals went out late due to the uncertainties around the pandemic, and now it’s late and they can’t find contractors to bid on some projects to get them done before school returns in a month.
“We put some projects out late because of COVID and now everybody’s busy,” said Brown. “Some of the projects we’re not doing for that reason, but some of them we have to do.”
In some instances, the district is being creative to get work done that has to be completed, and some other projects will not be done in time, reported Brown.
A second grant, for the pellet heating project at Miller’s Run School for $85,000 had to be re-written due to a change in the application through the USDA and that has been done, said Brown. He said he’s hopeful it will come through.
Gilman School Update
Brown also updated the committee briefly on the mold remediation project that’s been ongoing in the basement at the Gilman School. He said the blasting needed has not been completed and the contractor has had to order a $60,000 piece of equipment which is delayed.
“There’s a good chance it won’t be done,” said Brown, but other work to address issues at Gilman School have seen progress.
He said, “The fire marshal is good with it going into the school year not being completed,” and efforts to get as much of the project done as possible are underway.
The district continues to seek insurance help with the project’s costs, which are about $350,000.
The major water problem and mold issue was detected when school officials embarked last year on hopes to transform some of the school’s lower level into a maker space for students.
Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, was given a tour of the basement’s condition this week as he spoke to a House-passed $130 billion bill to aid schools with infrastructure grants, something the Kingdom East School District is in urgent need of for multiple schools, stressed Botzojorns during a press conference on Monday.
Botzojorns also reported briefly on a Zoom meeting last week with community members from Gilman/Lunenburg and Concord about a possible merger of Gilman and Concord’s middle grades to be at the Concord School because of the condition of Gilman.
A total of 22 people took part in that session, she reported.
Board member Harry Williams, who serves on the facilities committee, said except for an annual veterans’ breakfast, all community events happen at the Lunenburg School.
Another meeting to discuss opportunities for students if a merger were to occur is planned and Botzojorns said making sure there is telephone access will be a priority because of internet access concerns.
A fiscal analysis of closing Gilman will be presented at the next meeting as well, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.