Kingdom East Facilities Review Effort Continues

Kingdom East School District officials continue their assessment and review of the seven schools in the district to help develop a long-term strategy for school improvements.
During the KESD Facility Committee’s most recent meeting, they heard an update from Diantha Korzun and Stephen Kredell, of gbA Architecture, a Montpelier-based firm helping the district with the review and helped develop the plans and projects for the district previously.
The pair described a tour they had at Miller’s Run and their plans for additional tours at some of the other district schools over the school break.
Korzun noted they had toured Miller’s Run for a couple of hours and appeared to be in pretty good condition.
“I was pleasantly surprised after having worked on Burke, Concord and Gilman,” she said.
“Overall the building looked to be in great condition,” added Kredell.
The pair intend to tour each school with KESD Facility Director Dan Pickering and to meet with school leadership to discuss priorities for the facilities.
“We are started. We are excited. We will keep the tours going with Dan unless we hear otherwise,” said Korzun.
Facilities Committee member Tony DeMasi, of Burke, thanked the pair for their ongoing efforts. He also reviewed the district’s timeline for developing a facility plan and bond vote. The timeline, as currently drafted calls for analysis to continue with a full report developed by April, with board review and decisions over next summer and fall, and eventually public outreach and information sessions next winter and a vote at Town Meeting in March 2024.
Also during the meeting, the committee got an update on recent facility issues by Pickering, who rolled through several items including ongoing concerns with the roof on the Concord gym, which was determined to have various levels of saturation of some of the roof materials from past leaks but the building is not leaking anymore.
“So are we safe for the winter?” asked committee member Biff Mahoney of Sheffield.
“Yes,” replied Pickering.
Pickering also noted that PCB testing would be done at Concord in the near future.
The district also re-issued a request for bids to do work on the kitchen at Newark Street School.
LTS continues to resolve final issues with the recent installation of a new woodchip boiler, work is underway to design and HVAC system for Sutton and a few mechanical issues with the heating system at Miller’s Run are being investigated.
Pickering also told the committee that he had recently toured all the school’s in the district with a school security firm. The district has decided that details of that review will be shared with the board in executive session in the interest of school safety.
