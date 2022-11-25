Kingdom East Facility Analysis Underway As Myriad Problems Pop Up

The Kingdom East School District’s efforts to assess the conditions within its seven schools and develop a potential long-term plan and bond request continued this month while facility problems plaguing the aging schools popped up.
At its monthly meeting on Nov. 8, the KESD board held a “data walk” to review district conditions, including school facilities, staffing, work environment, district priorities, and more.
The contingent of board members, school staff and leadership and the community identified developing and acting on a facilities plan as a top priority.
That has been a focus of the board for years, having conducted a facility analysis of the schools following the KESD merger and bringing a $24 million bond request for major upgrades and renovations to several schools in 2019 that ultimately failed.
The pandemic upended initial efforts to keep facilities a priority following the bond vote, but the issue has resurfaced this year as the board launched a new multi-year initiative to re-assess the facilities, develop a plan, and present a bond request to the KESD voters, potentially at Town Meeting in March 2024.
Last week the KESD facilities committee discussed the process with Diantha Korzun and Stephen Kredell from gbA Architecture, a Montpelier-based firm that helped develop the plans and projects for the bond vote in 2019.
Korzun and Kredell outlined their plans to begin reviewing the prior assessments, conducting facility walkthroughs and the strategy for developing the renewed plans with board and committee members Tony DeMasi, Biff Mahoney, Lila Leaonard and Facility Manager Danny Pickering.
“I really appreciate you guys coming to our meetings, getting right in the wees with us,” said DeMasi at the conclusion of the meeting to the architects, who were also at the data walk session earlier this month.
Krozun and Kredell indicated they hoped to jump right into facility walkthroughs with either Pickering or maintenance staff at the schools to get a sense of how things were and if conditions had changed from their past work, which looked extensively at Burke, Concord and Lunenburg schools.
Following their data-collecting missions, they hope to meet with school leadership members starting in January and learn more about the programming and educational needs that the schools have and would like to develop.
The pair indicated they believed the longer time frame for this project development and bond effort would work in the district’s advantage.
While that discussion of the facility committee’s meeting focused on developing long-term plans for the future, Pickering’s update revolved around a series of problems and crises that needed immediate attention in recent weeks.
Pickering said the boiler in the Concord gymnasium, which has been a perennial concern, finally reached its end of life. The issue was so pressing the board held a special meeting on Monday to approve up to $65,000 from the facility reserve to replace it, hopefully over the Thanksgiving break.
Concord and Lunenburg schools also had some power issues following strong winds that damaged transmission lines in the region the last couple of weeks.
Concord School also had a heating circulation pump that delivers heat to the third floor fail.
At Lyndon Town School contractors and KESD staff were still working through the final installation of new HVAC controls.
Sutton had a hot water tank in the cafeteria fail, and in dealing with it, Pickering said they discovered they needed to redo plumbing and install a water heater booster for the dishwasher. “We’ve got to go back and fix all that,” said Pickering of the impending project.
Miller’s Run had heat issues as well, but in this instance, the library was over 80 degrees because of problems with a heating valve that failed open and a malfunctioning exhaust fan. A faulty fuel pump was also discovered.
Many of the issues bubbled up in just the span of a couple weeks, noted DeMasi and Pickering, emphasizing the need to address the facility issues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.