SHEFFIELD — Tax rates for the towns belonging to the Kingdom East School District already were decreasing under earlier projections, but an adjustment to the state’s dollar equivalent yield rate means some towns will see even greater drops.
The towns belonging to the unified district which formed in 2018 include Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock. Kingdom East formed when voters in those towns chose to end their independent school districts and forge a larger, regional district.
The district was formed under Act 46, the statewide school district consolidation law of 2015.
The law was aimed at both increasing educational opportunities for the declining numbers of public school students in Vermont, and seeking fiscal efficiencies for taxpayers where possible.
Kingdom East School District’s Fiscal Year 2021 estimated total budget is $34,281,306, down from the Fiscal Year 2020 which just closed out on July 1 of $34,999,999, a decrease of $718,693.
The district’s tax rate is $1.4009, down .0935 from last year’s rate of $1.4945.
Fiscal Year Estimated Tax rates by town are as follows: Burke, $1.3945; Concord, $1.4635; Lunenburg, $1.3152; Lyndon, $1.3571; Newark, $1.3083; Sheffield, $1.5155; Sutton, $1.3992; and Wheelock, $1.4345.
Board Chair Cynthia Stuart said at a finance committee meeting held at Miller’s Run School’s pavilion on Wednesday afternoon that the district has delivered increased student services and decreased or stable taxes for the member towns since merging two years ago.
She commended the work of the administrative team and board for delivering that to students and taxpayers.
The dollar yield set by the state which affects local education rates has been increased by $115 from what was projected, changing local tax rates slightly, reported Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson.
The rate will be $332 more than last year, estimated now at $10,998 up $115 from the forecast in December by the state tax department of $10,883. Last year, it was $10,666 per student.
She said, “After our incentive (of four cents for merging in 2018) … some of our estimated tax rates changed and some were left as they were.”
For a $150,000 home, the tax rates will decrease by the amount stated by town (amounts for other house values and other details can be seen in the document attached online) as follows:
Burke, down $65; Concord, down $238; Lunenburg, down $75; Lyndon, down $97; Newark, down $88; Sheffield is unchanged for the coming year; Sutton is down $38, and Wheelock is down $92.
Town Common Levels of Appraisals affect their tax rates, and in the case of Sheffield, a very small decrease in taxes will be seen for higher values, starting at $200,000 but the tax bills will be the same for many property owners.
Botzojorns said state officials take all the anticipated school budgets and divide it by the number of students, then sets the rate for how much districts will receive.
She said the district is getting more back per pupil as a result.
Kingdom East’s budget came in less than the previous year, during a year when school districts were urged to keep increases very low. Botzojorns said during the finance committee meeting that she’s concerned about what the tax collection picture is going to look like in the district’s towns this year given the pandemic.
“In the long run, given COVID, I think that was a mistake, because I think that is going to hurt us with the situation and the lack of being able to collect taxes,” she said.
Stuart said she didn’t think the very conservative budgeting this fiscal year was a mistake.
“I think it sends a message that we are living within our means, not only did we decrease tax rates, but we increased services for children at the same time,” said Stuart.
Botzojorns said, “The Kingdom East Board has done such a wonderful job with the budget.”
The board discussed the level of uncertainty with the fiscal environment amid COVID-19.
Stuart said, “I think we haven’t seen the worst of the economic implications with this.”
“We’re going to see how many folks can’t pay their property taxes (when property tax bills come due in the fall for some towns) … It’s going to be very eye-opening,” said Stuart.
The municipalities are bound to pay the school costs, “It’s going to be hard,” said Hankinson.
“I think you’ll find most of our towns are as fiscally responsible as Kingdom East,” said Stuart and can borrow, “They’re just going to have to work extra hard to collect those taxes.”
Kingdom East’s member towns are continuing to receive a tax break under Act 46, and that is a 4-cent tax decrease this year.
The law extended districts which merged a four-year tax break, starting at 8 cents out the gate, then decreasing two cents each year.
Next year will be the final year of the tax incentive.
Merged districts also benefit from a fiscal brake known as the “throttle” which prevents merged districts’ tax rates from fluctuating up or down by more than five percent in the early years of the merger.
Hankinson said a surplus of about $1.8 million for the fiscal year which just closed out is expected, saying she still has “a bag full of bills” to close out for the fiscal year which ended on June 30th.
Update Around Expenses Due To Pandemic
The district has spent about $25,000 extra in transportation costs and Personal Protective Equipment, reported Hankinson.
She said if the district requests reimbursement for those expenses, but did not have a deficit, they will qualify for reimbursement but that will be debited from their education spending next year.
Burke, Lyndon, Lunenburg and Millers Run schools are still serving meals this summer, reported Hankinson.
People can drive through and pick up meals during certain time frames, she said.
“It’s good that worked out,” said Stuart.
Botzojorns said the district receives help from the state for transporting children, “but not for transporting meals,” which Kingdom East has been continuing to do during the pandemic.
She said it’s chalenging how to receive funds aimed at COVID-19 costs, without getting penalized, saying the district is working to seek reimbursement for pandemic-related costs.
“We’re going to get reimbursement next year for this year and we only transported students home for part of the year,” noted Hankinson. She said she’s hoping the Agency of Education will consider reimbursing the meals’ delivery to students during the pandemic, saying, “We’re hoping they will … everyone will be in the same situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.