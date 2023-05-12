The Kingdom East School District launched this week a series of community meetings to gather feedback on the district’s teacher shortage and potential options to reorganize some grades.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns alerted the district to the potential shortage, most acutely affecting the middle school grades, last month and distributed a survey to evaluate and rank a number of possible solutions that school leadership teams had brainstormed.
The district has been utilizing teachers across several grades, and multiple subjects, which is challenging at the middle school level where students need specialized instruction, like in math and science, and additional open teaching positions would exacerbate the difficult situation.
The survey presented 18 ideas, including merging similar grades from various schools, creating a district middle school, to using virtual learning more.
Based on the survey responses, the top selections which are being discussed at the community meetings are: improving recruitment/retention/compensation for teachers; having Sutton middle schoolers (where the teacher shortage has proven challenging) choose between Concord, Burke, Lyndon or Millers Run; considering if 8th graders could attend Lyndon Institute; creating one district-wide middle school; and combing Newark and Sutton so that one facility handles grades 3-4-5 and the other 6-7-8.
Botzojorns told the board they had received over 60% response rate from KESD teachers, about 200 responses from student parents, a good number of student responses as well as about 20 responses from the wider community.
The first meetings were held at Millers Run on Monday, May 8, Concord on Wednesday, May 10, and Sutton on Thursday, May 11. The meetings will continue at Newark on Monday, May 15, at Lyndon on Tuesday, May 16, and Burke on Tuesday, May 23.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Botzojorns gave a recap of the Millers Run meeting the night before. She noted about 12 people in attendance, some of whom were from other towns and schools, at the 1-hour meeting. The meetings are both in-person and virtual.
On Thursday, more than two dozen people attended the forum in Sutton in the Sutton gymnasium where posters of recent graduates hung on the wall, showing just a handful of kids in the recent 8th grade classes.
“It’s really important for me, it’s really important for everybody, to get specific feedback, because there are a lot of things that you know from your experiences,” explained Botzojorns as she introduced the meeting process.
Botzojorns also explained that the district is still actively recruiting teachers to maintain operations as they have been. The uncertainty of that effort is part of what prompted the effort to develop alternate plans.
“Right now we have an advertisement up for the teacher here [Sutton], and if we find a teacher we will continue as we are here,” said Botzojorns. Even if no changes are made for next year, the district will use this process of evaluating reorganization ideas to help shape long-term planning and programmatic decisions, and for the facility analysis it is undertaking.
The group had an initial wide-ranging discussion and then was divided into 5 groups to independently discuss and write down feedback on the five primary options. They were asked to weigh in on the opportunities, challenges and logistics of each proposal. The online attendees were also given the opportunity to do that process themselves.
Some of the comments included questions about improving retention, working with NVU-Lyndon to try to get student-teacher placements, and questions about if LI could accommodate any 8th graders.
According to the timeline for this process, these community meetings are intended to reduce the number of proposals to 2-4. In June, the district would do more research and share out information and details about the narrowed field and solicit additional feedback from the community. Then in July and August, they would finalize solutions and begin planning for next year.
After the small group discussions, Botzojorns told the crowd about the remaining meetings and what comes next.
“We are going to take all this information, we are going to collect it, and say, ‘What did we learn?’” said Botzojorns. “It’s really clear to me from this room that a number of these people are like ‘Hell No … this is not going to work.” Botzojorns noted there were some concerns raised about logistics and appropriate developmental efforts, but she also saw some feedback that suggested there might be good ideas for development in the future.
“I just can’t thank you enough for taking an hour and half of your time and coming here and sharing this,” said Botzojorns. “Once we get all the meetings, we will put together the leadership team, which is all the principals and myself, we will put together a report of the findings we will share it with the community we will share it with the board and then we will look to what we are going to do next. No decisions have been made.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.