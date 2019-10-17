Kingdom East Launches ‘Facilities Friday’ YouTube Videos

To show voters inside the Kingdom East School District's buildings, a new YouTube video series has been launched. (Kingdom East School District)

LYNDONVILLE — To help bring Kingdom East School District residents — and voters — behind the curtain, a series of new videos showing inside the schools, both concerns that need to be addressed, as well as upgrades made in recent months, recently debuted.

Botzojorns said the new series, called Facilities Friday, aims to share with the public what is going on in all the schools owned and operated by KESD, which include: Burke Town School, Concord School, Gilman and Lunenburg schools, Lyndon Town School, Newark Street School, Miller’s Run (Sheffield/Wheelock) and the Sutton Village School.

