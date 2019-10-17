Kingdom East Launches ‘Facilities Friday’ YouTube Videos

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
LYNDONVILLE — To help bring Kingdom East School District residents — and voters — behind the curtain, a series of new videos showing inside the schools, both concerns that need to be addressed, as well as upgrades made in recent months, recently debuted.
Botzojorns said the new series, called Facilities Friday, aims to share with the public what is going on in all the schools owned and operated by KESD, which include: Burke Town School, Concord School, Gilman and Lunenburg schools, Lyndon Town School, Newark Street School, Miller’s Run (Sheffield/Wheelock) and the Sutton Village School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.