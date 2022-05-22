Kingdom East Nurse Earns 2nd National Award

LYNDONVILLE — Sophia Boyle Hall has a lot of letters after her name: DNP, M.Ed., BSN, RN, NCSN, and she’s stacking up prestigious national and state awards for her work leading the rural Kingdom East Supervisory Union School District - and Vermont’s school nurses - through a global pandemic.
In recent weeks, Hall was featured in the newspaper for earning both state and national awards for her role both within Kingdom East leading the re-opening of schools following closure in the early days of the pandemic to her state-wide role representing school nurses and their critical tasks across Vermont. She was celebrated by her colleagues at Kingdom East during a recent meeting.
Now, Hall has also recently been informed that she has been selected as the National Board for Certification of School Nurses (NBCSN) 2022 NCSN of the Year Award.
The national board wrote to Hall, “With this award, we recognize your efforts to promote school nurse certification at the national, state, or local level. As well as enhance competency and expertise among school nurse professionals.”
Hall said of this latest honor, “National certification is a big deal in any field. To be a Nationally Certified School Nurse (NCSN) demonstrates excellence in the knowledge and practice of school nursing. I was nervous before the exam, it was scheduled many months ahead of the exam date so I had several weeks of anxiety. I took the exam in November 2018 and did not receive the results until January 2019. What a feeling of empowerment when I learned I had earned the credential NCSN! Many school nurses are reluctant to sit for this exam … I have made it a mission to encourage school nurses to earn these credentials.”
“The Pandemic has shown a light on the role of the School Nurse in schools; typically the sole healthcare professional in the school building prior to the pandemic, many people were not aware of the incredible work that is school nursing. It’s always disappointing to hear someone say ‘Why do we need a school nurse? Anyone can put on a Band Aid or hand out an ice pack,’” said Hall.
She continued, “There is so much more that occurs as the nurse cares for students. The school nurse is constantly assessing the physical and emotional health of students. The School Nurse knows the signs and symptoms of illness, anaphylaxis, asthma, seizure disorders, and high or low blood sugar and has the knowledge and expertise to act appropriately for students. Partnership with families, medical homes, and school nurses is vital to the success of children who are successful in school.”
“Receiving this award is an honor, certainly,” added Hall.”To be the recipient of two national awards recognizing my expertise, professionalism, and commitment to the profession of school nursing this year is unexpected and appreciated.”
She said, “I did not set out to be awarded. For more than 42 years as a nurse, my goal has always been to be the best possible nurse that I can be. I love being a nurse, and invite nurses to challenge themselves in the amazing field of school nursing!”
Hall recently was honored with both the 2022 NSCN of the Year for Certification of School Nurses (NBCSN) and the 2022 Outstanding School Nurse Administrator, National Association of School Nurses (NASN)
VT School Nurse Administrator of the Year 2022. She serves the Kingdom East School District as its Lead School Nurse/ COVID19 Coordinator and as the School Nurse at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield. She is also the immediate Past President of the Vermont State School Nurses’ Association (VSSNA).
In the most recent award notification from the National Board for Certification of School Nurses, Hall was told, “Your work in your district surrounding the inclusion of research in practice, as well as the use of the Framework for 21st Century School Nursing Practice is outstanding and will hopefully serve as a model for other districts. The NBCSN is aware that both the time and cost of studying for the exam — the actual cost of taking the exam — can be a barrier for school nurses. Thank you for your efforts in obtaining funding for your colleagues to sit for the NCSN exam, and for your (early morning) time spent leading your colleagues in review.”
According to the notification letter of the award, Hall will be presented with the honors at the National Association of School Nurses annual conference June 29.
Hall said after recently being wowed with both national and state-wide awards, to receive a second national award in such short succession left her “dumb-struck when I answered my office phone and it was the President of the National Board for Certification of School Nurses calling to tell me I am the 2022 National Certified School Nurse of the year!” She has been a National Certified School Nurse since January of 2019, and Hall said, “These credentials indicate excellence in school nursing, with the highest level of competence and professionalism.”
