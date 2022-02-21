Kingdom East Parents Call For End To Masking

As state officials previewed an adjustment to COVID-19 recommendations for schools, local parents pressured the Kingdom East School District at a recent meeting to lift the masking requirement.
At its regular meeting earlier this month the Kingdom East School District heard from two parents who argued school masking requirements needed to stop for the welfare of the children.
James Mason, a parent of a Concord School student, attended the hybrid meeting in person and asked the board and administration what the plan for masks was going forward, given shifting CDC guidelines.
“We are going on the third year of this and the kids are really worn out from that, the parents too,” said Mason of the mask rules, adding he has heard from other parents that feel similarly.
Mason noted other states across the country had begun lifting mask requirements in schools and the has been a recent reduction in COVID cases in the area.
He also said studies he’s seen have indicated cloth masks are less effective, and the potential negative effects of wearing masks on children is not fully understood.
“Personally, I’d like to see them get out of the masks as soon as possible,” Mason concluded.
Mathew Johnson, of Concord and a school board candidate, attended the meeting virtually and expressed his displeasure with the mask requirements, as well as other issues at the school, including his concerns that Critical Race Theory was being taught.
“The general consensus amongst everybody I spoke with was that they aren’t happy with the board,” said Johnson. “They are sick and tired of the socialist agendas and your Critical Race Theory that’s being pushed onto our kids daily. They are also very upset with your continued mask use.”
Johnson said masks are ineffective and detrimental to children’s development and cited recent policy shifts in Haverhill regarding masking.
Johnson concluded by demanding an end to the mask mandates and KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns’ resignation.
Later in the meeting, Botzojorns explained the district’s COVID policy, in which the board empowered the superintendent to enact COVID policy and she follows the state guidelines.
“To answer your question – are masks going to go away?” said Botzojorns. “I’m guessing there is going to be a recommendation at some point soon that we do that from the Department of Health and Agency of Education … We will continue to follow those guidelines.”
Last week state officials, including Gov. Phil Scott and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French, said the state would shift mask guidance at the end of this month to finally adopt a strategy announced at the beginning of the year that advises schools with at least 80% of students vaccinated can lift mask requirements. Scott and French also urged schools to begin winding down any additional COVID measures that had been enacted that go beyond the state recommendations, citing several examples from across the state that they say are unnecessary.
On Monday Botzojorns said none of KESD’s 7 schools had met the 80% threshold yet. She did note that there have been other measures within KESD that they are starting to phase out, such as beginning to allow different grades to interact, and she looked forward to warmer weather and a greater opportunity to get students outside to help continue a recent trend of falling cases in the district.
“We are moving in that direction,” said Botzorjorns. “I so look forward to the pandemic being over and I so look forward to not wearing masks.”
Of the call for her resignation, Botzojorns said she has a contract and serves at the pleasure of the school board. She said over the course of the pandemic she has received a wide variety of input from the public by phone, email and at meetings across a wide spectrum of opinions. “I do a lot of listening and I share that I follow the state guidance.”
