Kingdom East Raises Substitute Pay For Nurses, Support Staff

At Tuesday's Kingdom East School Board meeting, the board unanimously voted to bump up the rates of pay for instructional assistants and nurse substitutes, and to change how teacher subs are paid to allow the higher rate to be paid to subs with bachelor's degrees, but not teaching licenses, as the former scale paid. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — The Kingdom East School District Board this week voted to increase pay for substitute instructional assistants, teachers and nurses, to be more competitive and to help address the need for coverage in the district’s schools.
A proposal from Superintendent Jen Botzojorns to increase substitute nurse pay to $30 hourly and to pay teacher substitutes based on whether they hold a bachelor’s degree or not — instead of if they have a teaching license, as was the former pay determination — and to pay assistants at three different steps depending on their education level was unanimously approved.
