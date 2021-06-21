Kingdom East Readies For Ambitious New Summer Program

What started as a concern with access to Kingdom East School District’s new summer program turned to praise at the district’s recent meeting.
The board heard from Lunenburg resident Jessica Simonds who voiced concern over the program’s sudden change in planned busing to get kids to the summer program that will be held from July 6 to Aug. 6. Simonds told the board that the initial description of the program included door-to-door busing but recent information indicated that the outlying towns would be handled by busing hubs, such as departures from Lunenburg, Gilman and Concord schools while there were 5 announced bus schedules in Lyndon with seemingly greater and easier access.
“You’ve already pulled a fast one,” said Simonds, voicing concerns about the summer program busing and what that might foretell for busing next school year when Lunenburg middle schoolers will be attending Concord School under the district’s new reconfiguration plan. KESD has provided door-to-door busing in the past and said it would be provided to Lunenburg students for the coming year.
Simonds also voiced concern that some initials summer plans had suggested programming would be held at Concord School and Lyndon Town School but it was consolidated to LTS. School finance director Tisha Hankinson explained that was due, in part, to ongoing septic issues at Concord School, staffing concerns and lower than expected student signup from that part of the district.
Board members Tony DeMasi and Biff Mahoney voiced support for trying to make sure access was as open as possible to the summer program. Fellow board member Julie Gist echoed some of Simonds’ concerns, saying her family was eager to sign up when door-to-door busing was on the table but now has concerns that the hub pickup might impact her family’s ability to participate.
The conversation turned briefly toward concern over helping Lunenburg middle school students through the transition to Concord School next year, with the board suggesting greater communication needs to be provided to Lunenburg families to help them through the shift from Gilman to Concord School. Gist also suggested the Lunenburg and Concord students should have an opportunity to interact in person before the return to school.
The board ultimately returned to the summer camp program and heard from Morgan Moore, director of summer programs, who outlined the new offerings that will be held this summer.
Mahoney told Moore, “We should do everything we can to encourage the summer program and not put stumbling blocks in the way – and by limiting buses that’s exactly what we are doing.”
Moore explained the busing schedule was initially designed by Butlers Bus Service to try to limit the amount of time kids would be on buses, which could be much higher with door-to-door service but if access was a concern people should contact her.
Moore went on to give the board an overview of the summer camp. She said about 450 students had signed up for the program, which was offering a combination of academic support, arts, sports, field trips, and myriad other program offerings.
The program includes support from a lot of community partners to provide enrichment opportunities, like coaches from SJA and LI, Fairbanks Museum and Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences programming, music and theater instruction, swimming lessons at Powers Park and Kiwanis Pool, and many more, as well as Friday field trips.
“It’s our first year doing it,” said Moore. “I’m excited about kids coming to summer camp. I do think we have a really exciting summer planned.”
“It will be really hands-on and engaging for students to find ways to learn this summer,” said Moore.
“It’s an amazing program you’ve pulled together and we really appreciate the work you’ve put into it,” said DeMasi. Gist also complimented Moore on the programming and responsiveness to sign-up concerns.
Mahoney was impressed with the number of students enrolled before revisiting the transportation issue. “When I was in school I couldn’t wait for summer vacation because I didn’t want anything to do with school for 3 months,” adding to not let anything interfere with students’ excitement to participate.
Superintendent’s Reflection
In videotaped remarks, Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, who was not present due to a family commitment, reviewed the school year for the board.
“We had five months COVID free,” she said. “That’s a huge accomplishment.”
Botzojorns outlined other COVID numbers, including there were 37 cohort closures district-wide, 72 robocalls, 154 roboemails, 250 surveillance tests and 101 people who received the vaccination at school clinics. “Embedded in all of this was a whole bunch of behind-the-scenes work.”
The district invested over $1 million in facilities this year, much of it HVAC upgrades in response to the pandemic, and deployed an entirely new online school that had 196 students enrolled when the year started.
“I can’t thank our teachers, our administrators, everybody in our schools for their flexibility and creativity,” said Botzojorns. “It’s been a great year despite all the challenges.”
