LYNDONVILLE — More than 50 people took part in the Kingdom East School District’s meeting via Zoom on Tuesday evening, which included an update on the safe return to school for the fall.
Sophia Hall, a nurse since 1980, was introduced by Superintendent Jen Botzojorns as the district’s COVID-19 coordinator for the pandemic health management.
“In addition to being an amazing human being … she’s also a fantastic professional and we just feel very lucky that she’s going to be heading up our COVID Task Force,” said Botzojorns at the start of the presentation about plans so far for resuming school in the unified district serving Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Miller’s Run (Sheffield/Wheelock), Newark and Sutton.
Hall walked through a presentation from the Vermont Department of Health, called “A Strong & Healthy Start,” by Dr. Breena Holmes.
Lowering the risk of anyone who may have COVID-19 “from getting into the school” is the priority. Being able to quickly identify and remove from the general population anyone who may have signs of the illness is also key to the plan, explained Hall.
School nurses will be critical to the re-openings of local schools, said Hall.
“We will be focusing on social distancing measures and how to keep the students and staff safe,” she said.
Hall said most children will be screened at home including taking temperatures. If that’s not possible, some students may have to be screened on the bus, saying the bus drivers cannot do that, it would have to be a monitor.
Daily questions around whether students and staff have symptoms or have been around anyone with COVID-19 will be asked every day.
“Because of this pandemic … every adult is going to need to work with their primary care physician to decide what works best for them,” said Hall about the underlying conditions and age which can put someone at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Stay at home policies need to be “really strict in the situation that we are in right now. If you don’t feel well, you must stay home,” said Hall.
Cloth face coverings will be required for everyone; though some planning for students who may not be able to wear them due to sensory issues will have to take place.
The recommendation is that everyone have three masks with them daily, so if they get wet or dirty they have backups.
Hall said she recommends that adults begin trying different masks to model for their students.
“Facial coverings will be required for everyone who is on the bus,” said Hall. “Hand sanitizer has to be everywhere. Soap and water is the ideal way to clean hands, but sanitizer is necessary.”
Lunches will not be served in the cafeteria, and the gyms won’t be used for physical activity.
“So we have to pay attention to keeping the distance, to cleaning, that we’re cleaning up desks and tables and door knobs,” Hall said. “You’ll wash your hands a lot. If you’re not washing them a lot already, start. That is truly the way to stop the spread of infection, paying attention to good hand hygiene.”
Questions over the decision to require face masks were asked and Hall said the decision “was the governor’s, the secretary of education and Dr. Levine, who is our health commissioner.”
“They made the decision that face masks for everyone would be required for school; I realize it’s not required for the public … we hear the governor say on a regular basis, ‘I believe Vermonters will do the right thing.’ Cloth face masks are effective,” Hall said, “It doesn’t have to be a fancy mask, it can be a bandana.”
Meeting Chat Sees Tension, Many Questions
In the chat for the Zoom meeting, parents, board members and community members raised many questions throughout the presentation.
Board member Clare Irwin of Sutton questioned children being screened at home.
“There is incentive for families to send their children to school if they have to work,” Irwin said. “And many people don’t think this pandemic is a risk and they might put others at risk by not thinking about it.”
At one point in the meeting, board member Kasey Talbot of Newark said some comments being made in the chat portion of the meeting carried judgment, and she said the parent meeting at Lyndon Institute last week offered more leeway for students to not have to wear facial coverings if appropriate social distancing could be achieved.
In the chat, board member Irwin wrote, “I’m concerned about families that do not believe in the use of masks or social distancing.”
Board member Alyssa May wrote, “I am concerned about the data that speaks about those people that are either pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic as the screening questions will not address either of these circumstances and persons will be capable of spreading the illness.”
Rebecca Lawson, asked about Lunenburg and Gilman schools not having a full-time nurse, “… so how do we handle these added health/safety measures?”
Lawson wrote, “Seems like a lot of technical, safety, and practical issues to resolve. Is this an environment where we want to educate our children? Perhaps entertaining remote learning for at least the first trimester hoping the situation gets more under control?”
Jennifer Amadon asked, “Are the students who are unable to wear face masks due to health risks/concerns and sensory issues been considered?”
“I don’t think we’re going to have mask police,” said Hall. “We’re not doing this for ourselves; we’re doing it for each other.”
