In a split decision, the Kingdom East School Board voted to repurpose Gilman Middle School and send its students to Lunenburg Elementary School and Concord School.
The decision was by a vote of 9-5 with, at times, impassioned speeches by board members on both sides of the issue. While the discussion was robust at the board level, no members of the public offered comments prior to the vote made during the Zoom meeting Tuesday evening.
The KESD Board has been considering the move for a while. Last month it announced the vote would be held this week and issued a 35-page report and analysis of the proposal to relocate Lunenburg’s 5th-8th grade students that currently attend Gilman with 5th graders attending Lunenburg Elementary and the 6th-8th graders joining the middle school students at Concord School. The report followed months of committee work and public input from stakeholders. The Gilman School facility will likely be the future home of the Gilman Head Start program and be available for a variety of community purposes.
The meeting opened with a call for comments from the public, but despite repeated requests, no one of the approximately 10 members of the public at the remote meeting spoke up prior to the vote.
“I’m not hearing any comment at this point,” said board vice chairman Tony Demasi of Burke.
An attempt to postpone the decision was suggested by board member Jim Peyton, of Lunenburg. Peyton cited concerns raised by the administrator of Lunenburg’s water system that additional students at Lunenburg Elementary School may place a burden on the well system that is shared by the village. Peyton called for the repurpose decision to be tabled until an independent analysis could review the water concerns. KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and KESD Facility Manager Marc Brown explained, however, that intended upgrades to the Lunenburg facility, including the installation of more efficient toilets and a revamped water heating system, would result in Lunenburg Elementary using less water even with more students.
Peyton’s effort was voted down and the debate over the fate of Gilman School then began in earnest.
Peyton, a longtime board member who was a participant in the merger process that originally created Kingdom East School District, strongly opposed the proposal and said it violated the intent of KESD’s founding agreement.
“This is one of the fears that we all had when we started this,” said Peyton of the merger meetings. “We call it repurposing but it’s just semantics. It is basically closing the Gilman School. … When we had those community meetings we made the rule that to do something this drastic to anybody’s school would have to be a supermajority of the board and a simple majority of the town. But the town always – it was very important to us – the town always got to have that last say.”
“What this is, to me, is it is an affront to the taxpayers of Lunenburg and an affront also to the board members who were on these original 706 committees,” said Peyton.
Jacob Simpson, a board member from Sutton, struck a similar tone. “I come from the small town of Sutton. One of the reasons I got on the board was the fear that [Sutton] school might get closed. … I can’t see closing the school without a town vote.”
Kory Cantin, Lunenburg’s second board member, spoke extensively against the proposal.
“The parents, the community members, they are pleading to not repurpose it as you are calling it, but if we are going to be completely candid it is closing one of the 4 middle schools left in Essex County that’s already in recent months been deemed a health care desert and a food desert,” said Cantin. “What this proposal is saying is Kingdom East wants to make an education desert in one of the largest towns in the smallest, poorest county in the state. I don’t think that’s the message that we want to send.”
“I think that our town needs to be heard, it needs to be listened to,” said Cantin. “We need to listen to our communities and we need to fight to preserve our small schools.”
Several members discussed the input they had received over the weeks and months before the vote and taking care to research and consider all the angles. Several spoke in favor of the expanded opportunities that would be available to the students following the consolidation.
“I have to put myself in the position of being a Gilman resident even though I am not and how they felt, the questions they asked and the concerns they had when Kingdom East was formed,” said board member Biff Mahoney of Sheffield. “And they were very concerned about that school being closed and it has come to that – that’s what this motion is about basically closing the school – there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it, repurposing it is just another term.”
“There is nobody in this town, there is no parent that is worried about the quality of education that their child is receiving and thinking that it is somehow subpar because it is coming from Lunenburg and Gilman,” said Cantin. “As somebody that lives in this town and as somebody that had to travel to Lyndon for high school – there are hypothetical benefits to more opportunities but the factual deficit is that this is going to disproportionately disadvantage the children in this town. Parents do not have the gas money, parents do not have the time to transport their kids a 40-minute round trip.”
Alyssa May, a board member from Burke, spoke on the suggestion that the community should get a vote.
“I’m thinking about the opportunity to vote and I definitely hear that concern coming from the folks in Lunenburg and Gilman. I’m also recollecting that there was an opportunity to vote on a bond that we put forward several years ago to improve the physical plant in Gilman and Lunenburg, and Concord and Burke – and it failed overwhelmingly,” said May. “That’s part of the reason why we are having the conversation we are having today. … It’s all of the decisions that lead up to this moment. This is not one decision in a vacuum. This is years and years of decisions that communities - not just Lunenburg and Gilman but each of our communities - are going to have to wrestle with.”
Toward the end of the discussion Board Chair Cynthia Stuart thanked the members for their careful consideration of the issues.
“I would like to first thank you all for speaking and really showing how much effort and background that you put into this. I would like to thank the community members who have shown up,” said Stuart. ” And I would like to challenge the board if this does pass to really get creative on things that we can do to lessen those burdens on transportation which has been brought up as being a big issue and thinking way outside the box for how we can support that community for transportation.”
In the end, the vote to repurpose Gilman School and send its students elsewhere passed by a vote of 9-5. Those approving the plan were: Alyssa May - Lyndon, Erin Rossetti - Lyndon, Holly Taylor - Lyndon, Julie Gist - Concord, Lila Leonard - Newark, Amanda Chapman - Lyndon, Miranda Fox - Lyndon, Tony Demasi - Burke, and Cynthia Stuart - Concord.
Those opposing the plan were: Biff Mahoney - Sheffied, Jacob Simpson - Sutton, Jim Peyton - Lunenburg, Kory Cantin - Lunenburg, and Kari Scott - Wheelock.
The board has one open seat from Sutton presently.
After several other agenda items, several members of the public spoke up on the earlier vote. A couple of Gilman parents raised frustration with the decision and concern with transportation. Parent Rebecca Lawson said she would continue to advocate for her children and wanted to make sure that Gilman students will actually get everything that has been promised in terms of expanded opportunities.
Former board member Nancy Blankenship, of Lyndon, agreed with Peyton that she felt at KESD’s creation the intent was for communities to get a say on whether a school closed but that she recognized what a challenging decision this was for all the board members.
“It’s difficult to be a board member making extremely difficult decisions that impact our communities and I do not envy the position you are in right now,” said Blankenship. “I would like to say thank you for your service and I do hope that the personal attacks are kept to a minimum.”
Botzojorns said the district would get right to work on the transition plans for the affected students and events would be planned for both this spring/summer and next fall to ease the transition. The district will also look to implement a transportation plan to allay some of the parents’ fears.
