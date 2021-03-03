Voters across the region approved the Kingdom East School District budget Tuesday by a relatively comfortable margin.
The $35.6 million budget passed by a vote of 738-487
“I wanted to let you know that all articles on the ballot for Kingdom East School District passed by a wide margin,” wrote KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns in a note to district administration, board members and the media late Tuesday evening.
Turnout for the Australian balloting across the 8 member towns - Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock - was at 1,310 total votes cast. Less than last year’s 2,500 votes but up a bit from 2019’s 1,200 votes.
The budget was the closest result of the articles, which also included articles to establish a technology reserve fund, to establish a tax stabilization fund, to distribute any potential surplus into a facilities fund and the tax stabilization funds, among other measures.
“I want to take a moment to thank all of you for your hard work on the budget and planning for the next year,” wrote Botzojorns Tuesday night. “In particular the finance committee: Cynthia Stuart, Jacob Simpson and Holly Taylor. I also want to thank our leadership team and Director of Finance, Tisha Hankinson.”
During the budget preparation process, some board members expressed concern about the tax implications of the budget this year, especially in Lyndon and Lunenburg which will likely see a larger tax rate increase than the other district towns because of the confluence of several factors in the formula to determine a town’s education tax rate. In the end, the board trimmed several hundred thousand dollars off the original proposed budget and discussed the best way to present the budget to the voters.
The budget represents a 3.41% increase in per-pupil spending next year.
“Most importantly I want to thank the community members and voters for their confidence and support of our schools and the education of our children,” said Botzojorns.
The annual meeting also saw the election of district officers and board members. Serena Parker is clerk, Dianna Simpson is treasurer and Joann Clausing is assistant treasurer. There were no races for the 7 board seats up this year and in fact a seat and Newark and a seat in Sutton remain vacant because there were no candidates on the ballot.
While there were write-ins for the 2 seats, no one received the 60 vote minimum threshold to secure the seat. The board will have the authority to appoint candidates after a search for interested members from the representative towns.
