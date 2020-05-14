LYNDONVILLE — A committee meeting of the Kingdom East School District turned into a bit of a philosophical discussion and mental health check. All participants are moms helping their kids learn at home.
The group discussed ways to ease the stress on teachers and students.
“We have to stop and scale it back … and scale it back again,” said Burke committee and board member Alyssa May.
She said parents want the best for their children, but she said the situation is challenging.
“There are days when I see in our son, ‘OK, I’ve over-estimated what he can do today,’” May shared of her young son. “I have to try to remind myself every day that my primary concerns are that he gets fed, he gets outside and he reads every day. I also recognize this week in our household that it’s time for an outside mental health check-in.”
She suggested an outdoor class in mindfulness and meditation.
The group discussed that it’s fine for parents to reach out to teachers to seek adjustments in workload so that students and parents can “be in a better place.”
Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said some families have asked if their student will not pass to the next grade if they don’t complete all the work going home.
Botzojorns said, “One of the big challenges is this notion … and I do not know where it comes from … that we need to get the kids the material, we need to make sure they learn … and it builds on itself. Sometimes what ends up coming home is just too much.”
Botzojorns explained the pivot to online learning is jolting and possibly unhealthy.
Botzojorns said, “When we walk into a school board room and a school board meeting, there are hundreds of non-verbal body language things that we pick up.”
“When you’re on a digital platform you can’t do that, but you’re trying to,” and a one-hour Zoom meeting “feels like a 5-hour marathon … we are not wired for 2-dimensional interactions,” said Botzojorns, and children, too, are having to operate in this suddenly all-digital world for their instruction.
“I’m going to give people permission to not do so much,” said Botzojorns.
May added, “For those of us who are rule followers, this is very hard … and that being said, it says a lot about our district, it says a lot about our teachers, that what people are saying is we need to scale it back, not we need to increase it.”
“Personally I hate the term ‘homeschooling,’ this is average, every day parents trying to deliver curriculum while still working … we have families in so many different situations … For some people this is not going to work long-term,” said board member Kasey Talbot, of Newark, who chairs the committee, expressing concerns that the remote learning may spill into next school year.
Talbot acknowledge it’s hard on everyone, and thanked Kingdom East staff for helping navigate uncharted waters so well.
“Huge kudos to the Kingdom East District,” she said. “We can’t say enough on how proud I am of all of the teachers, our administrators, after school, we didn’t even have to think twice, they just were like, here we go! It’s just amazing when I talk to other people … the teachers call and find out how the kids are doing. It blows my mind that that’s not the norm. I can’t say enough about how well the district is doing.”
“Everybody really misses the children,” said Botzojorns, speaking about staff across the district who she is in constant contact with, “They get teary-eyed. That’s why they’re in education. Sometimes we take for granted the day-to-day moments (with the kids) … they’re just wonderful little people.”
Board and committee member Erin Rossetti, of Lyndon, said her daughter misses her teacher and is sad she won’t see her the rest of the year, saying, “She loved her in person, and she loves her virtually.”
Feeding Kids: Summer Plans
May commended the district for its work sending meals out to children across the Kingdom East eight towns to get breakfast and lunches to children.
She asked if the food delivery may be able to continue through the summer, since meal sites are unlikely to be able to operate.
Botzojorns said all the principals want to offer the meals through the summer.
Every day more than 1,600 meals are going out, said Botzojorns.
