Kingdom East Superintendent Hopeful Middle School Positions Will Be Filled

Jen Botzojorns (Contributed Photo)

Concerns that a teacher shortage may force Kingdom East School District to redesign its middle school offerings this summer have abated somewhat.

On Monday, KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said she was hopeful some remaining critical positions would be filled and no substantial operational changes would be necessary for next year.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments