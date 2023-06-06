Kingdom East Superintendent Hopeful Middle School Positions Will Be Filled

Concerns that a teacher shortage may force Kingdom East School District to redesign its middle school offerings this summer have abated somewhat.
On Monday, KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said she was hopeful some remaining critical positions would be filled and no substantial operational changes would be necessary for next year.
Botzojorns said some candidates had applied in recent days, and staff were conducting interviews and checking references for teachers.
“So we are still hiring, and we have full hope that we can figure out how to open schools in the fall and not have to do anything other than put together our schools as they are,” said Botzojorns Monday.
In mid-April, KESD officials alerted the school community that it was launching a planning and community input process for the possibility that some changes may be necessary due to a lack of middle school teachers. That process included brainstorming ideas among school leadership; surveys of staff, parents, students and the wider community; followed by a series of community meetings held last month to discuss some of the ideas that had risen to the top of the surveys.
At the last meeting, held two weeks ago at Burke Town School, KESD was still looking for staff that could teach 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade math and science at Sutton School and three middle school teachers at Lyndon Town School.
“We’ve got a couple of good candidates which we didn’t have two weeks ago when we had nobody - zero,” said Botzojorns. “So that’s very promising.”
Botzojorns said she intends to share the feedback gathered from the community meetings with the board at their meeting on Tuesday, June 13, and offer her recommendation, which at this point is to continue with the current operational plan with the hope that the positions can be filled, with the understanding that some grade or class combining which if necessary can still be done.
Botzojorns said she would also send an announcement to the school community with those exact details and invite people to send in any additional input or comments.
The district is in a time of transition. Besides the potential teacher shortage, KESD is also conducting a full-scale facility review and needs to update its long-term strategic plan. KESD is also about to welcome a new superintendent as Botzojorns, recently named Superintendent of the Year, will step down at the end of the month. Botzojorns announced her intent to step down in the winter, and her replacement, Sean McMannon, the current superintendent of the Winooski School District, will begin on July 1.
Botzojorns said McMannon has been keeping abreast of all the developments with the district since his selection was announced in February and will be in a good position to move forward on these issues next month.
“He’s ready to dive in and roll his sleeves up,” said Botzjorons.
She also commended the attendance and feedback at the meetings held at the district’s seven schools last month.
“The feedback was great. One thing I really appreciate about this region is not only do people show up but they’re perfectly honest and there are no bad feelings,” she said. “I can’t thank the community enough for their willingness to step into it and talk about, and you just don’t get that everywhere.”
