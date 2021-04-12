The Kingdom East School Board will mull big changes for the Gilman School at their meeting tonight, Tuesday, April 13.
The question at hand is whether to repurpose the Gilman Middle School facility and split Gilman School’s current 5th-8th grade student population between Lunenburg School and Concord School.
At their 6 p.m. meeting to be held via zoom, the board will receive a presentation and 35-page report analyzing the impact of moving the 5th graders to Lunenburg, the 6th-8th graders to a combined middle school at Concord and repurposing the Gilman School to house the Gilman Head Start pre-k and other potential uses like a senior meal site and daycare.
This proposal comes after a year of review, in which 4 meetings were held with stakeholders and the community, and numerous meeting conversations at the board and subcommittee level.
Following the presentation and delivery of the report, the board will have a month to review the report and will vote at its May meeting on the 3 essential questions about moving the 5th graders to Lunenburg, merging the 6th-8th grades and repurposing the building.
“Folks in Gilman haven’t been afraid about sharing information all along,” Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said of the report and analysis process. “The board has put a lot of work in and has been thinking about this for a while too.”
The report and analysis looks at the issue from a variety of angles, including the significant facility needs that Gilman School is facing - such as the mold and lead issues that KESD has been grappling with for a couple years; impact on the community from moving the students; student academic and extracurricular opportunities; a cost analysis; and the potential for Gilman School to serve the community in other uses.
“There are two pieces to it: The real strong sense of community and the other sense is what are the academic opportunities that would be created,” said Botzojorns.
The report notes that out of all 8 towns served by KESD, Lunenburg is the only town with 2 schools, as Gilman is an unincorporated village within Gilman. The report also considers the demographic trend of declining enrollments that has struck the region and state over the last 2 decades.
In addition, the report highlights increased offerings that might be offered at a combined middle school, enhanced social interactions with more peers while still retaining a small school feel, and other evaluations.
“People are welcomed to reach out and give input,” added Botzojorns of the next phase of the process between now and May’s proposed vote.
Botzojorns said the question has been considered far beyond just a question of cost savings to really explore student learning opportunities, staff retention, as well as the loss of the community connection and traditions that have been incorporated into the Gilman community over the years.
“I would invite people to consider the question of academic opportunities when you have a combined middle school of so few children,” said Botzojorns.
The report outlines the challenges and benefits of the proposal. Challenges include adapting to larger peer groups, loss of community and connection to local events, transportation and distance. Benefits include increased opportunities and enriched learning, a wider diversity of student body, better opportunities for music, arts, sports and afterschool and others.
In summarizing the report states, “Over the last year, there have been four meetings for public input and much discussion, questions and research on the topic of repurposing Gilman School. On the one hand, a merger of Concord and Gilman could provide greater opportunities, a more diverse student body, and cost savings. Merging the 6th, 7th, 8th grades would shift the total number of school facilities in the town of Lunenburg from two to one, thereby providing more focus for the education provided.
“On the other hand, this merger would see changes in community connections to events and programs. Gilman middle school students would be educated in a building farther away from the town center, which would change the Gilman community.
“The decision to repurpose Gilman involves making a choice between more opportunities for education and overall cost savings versus keeping grades 6th-8th in a building which is part of the Lunenburg community and closer to home,” states the report summary.
“I expect people will continue to share their perspective and I encourage people to read the whole report,” said Botzojorns.
Under Kingdom East’s Articles of Agreement, the board can make the decision to repurpose Gilman School as a preK and relocate Gilman’s current classes to other facilities without further voter approval.
