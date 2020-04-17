Kingdom East Trying Keep Families, Kids Connected

LYNDONVILLE — How students in the eight towns served by the Kingdom East School District will continue to learn remotely during the emergency school closures was the subject of a recent meeting of the district’s Academic Excellence Committee.
Theresa Palmer, director of innovation and learning for the unified district which serves Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock, said teaching remotely for Kingdom East pupils has been harder because of the internet challenges. She said the issue means there is not equitable access to online learning and staff at each of the schools is being queried to get a better feel of “who has connectivity and who does not.”
The district is working with its technology contractor, as well as finding out which students’ homes don’t have telephone services, and are working to provide Tracfones for families, as well as loaning devices for students who do not have computers, for pupils in grades 3-8.
“It’s really been eye-opening for us,” Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said. She said one of the jobs of the school district is to help raise everyone up, and she said the schools are now providing internet to the last mile.
Botzojorns said the district is putting political pressure on state leaders over the issue. There are homes on Class 3 roads where it’s not possible to create a hot spot, she said.
Internet struggles in the Northeast Kingdom have become painfully obvious in the past month, as workers and students have to try to find access, driving to locations outside their homes to connect.
Palmer, in fact, reported to the meeting from her cellphone in her car.
She went over some of the learning materials that have been worked on with the instructional coaching team, and said a resource page for the district has been developing.
Palmer said the district is urging educators to keep things simple and focus on natural learning opportunities for families, “Even doing games, baking together,” things like that, she said.
Teachers have come together to create resources to help one another, said Palmer.
Clare Irwin, chair of the board’s academic excellence committee, asked about students whose homes don’t have the same resources. She asked about personalized learning plans and engaging families to make use of kids’ interests.
“And then the big conversation was how do we provide that in a way that it can be accessed by everybody,” Palmer said. “Parents right now are seeing themselves as the teacher of their children.”
Botzojorns said she rode the bus on a recent day as school meals were delivered, and she said “some families can’t do it … it’s really challenging. We’re working through that and doing the best we can.”
She said some families are living in very difficult circumstances and have lost jobs and are struggling to feed their families, while others are doing far better.
Botzojorns was thanked for her leadership and messaging during the crisis to families in the district.
A number of children are receiving their school materials via delivery, including on buses with staff wearing face masks and rubber gloves to meet the COVID-19 guidelines.
“We are doing some actual physical deliveries of materials,” she said, saying the staff are following the CDC guidelines when delivering materials.
Communicating with families has been a major focus of the KESD work since moving to remote instruction.
Teachers across grade levels will be collaborating more after break, to support learning, said Palmer. She said if someone becomes ill, other teachers could that way support the learning of additional students if needed.
The district has gotten great feedback from parents, said Palmer, about what works for individual homes so that families are not overwhelmed.
Irwin asked about students who are on IEPs.
Palmer said the director of student services and special educators are connecting on a regular basis with students and families, “and letting parents be the guide in saying, ‘I need this,’ and really trying to respond on an individual basis.”
Efforts for families to have one primary school contact have been made so that families are not getting inundated with too many calls, said Palmer.
“We have also moved from IEPs to distance learning plans,” said Palmer, saying some adjustments have had to be made due to the need to have remote learning.
Botzojorns said tele-services for speech therapy and and online small group instruction for tutoring were already happening.
Holly Taylor, a member of the committee, asked about student-to-student interaction with remote learning.
Palmer said the district is working to have class meetings such as morning advisory, and students can connect.
Taylor asked if eighth graders will be prepared to go to high school.
Everyone in the country will be in the same situation and have the same concerns, said Botzojorns.
“We know that we’re not going to be in the same place that we might be, and no one has unreasonable expectations .. we’re all figuring it out together, there’s not going to be any fall behind or punishment,” she said, “We’ll all do our best.”
Botzojorns suggested an informational session to include the local high schools, virtually, to try to alleviate some of the stresses.
“I think some of these kids are feeling anxiety,” said Taylor, saying connecting everyone in a live chat would be great for eighth graders and families, so they can ask questions and hear about the high schools’ expectations given what’s happening in the world right now.
