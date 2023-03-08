Burke Hollow resident Don Hale walks his ballot to a vote tabulator monitored by Burke Town Clerk Linda Hackett-Corey on Town Meeting Day, March 7, 2023, in the Community Building in West Burke. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Burke Hollow resident Don Hale walks his ballot to a vote tabulator monitored by Burke Town Clerk Linda Hackett-Corey on Town Meeting Day, March 7, 2023, in the Community Building in West Burke. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Voters in the Kingdom East School District easily passed the $41 million budget request and filled open board seats.
Residents of the district’s eight towns - Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock - cast their votes during all-day balloting in each town.
According to preliminary results, the budget request of $41,069,545 passed by a tally of 775 to 385.
Contested races for school board seats from Burke and Lyndon were also decided.
In Burke, Abigail Montgomery defeated Andrew Miller Brown by a vote of 517 to 355. The pair sought to fill the seat held by longtime board member Tony DeMasi, who concluded his final term after serving over 20 years on school boards.
In Lyndon Rhonda Gilman defeated Stephanie Bubrouski by a vote of 658 to 159. Gilman will complete a three-year term that was originally won by Michael Codding last March. Codding left the position in August due to work conflicts and his appointed replacement Mike Labounty did not wish to run to complete the term.
Several other seats were uncontested by either incumbents or newcomers running unopposed for open seats. The elected board members include: Justin Williams - Sutton, Lila Leonard - Newark, Chad Simpson - Lyndon, and Jim Peyton - Lunenburg.
There was also an open seat from Concord with no official candidate on the ballot. The seat was sought by incumbent Holly Brown, who was unable to submit her candidate petition by the deadline due to illness. She staged a write-in campaign, which required 60 votes to earn the seat outright. Otherwise, the seat would be appointed by the board.
Other district officials that came down to write in votes included the district clerk and treasurer. The write-in results were not available as of press time.
The voters also approved transferring any budget surplus from this year into the KESD Facilities Reserve Fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.