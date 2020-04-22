NORTHEAST KINGDOM — A four-year-old boy from Orleans helped his mom support corrections staff forced by COVID-19 to quarter at the Comfort Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Snowflakes swirled around the home of Andre McGrail and mom, Annie, on Wednesday as they stood on their porch next to a table full of food they gathered to give to Vermont Department of Corrections workers who are staying at the hotel near the Northeast Correctional Complex.
A specially selected group of corrections officers and medical professionals are at the prison facility treating 32 inmates who tested positive for coronavirus. The inmates were infected during an outbreak at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and transferred to St. Johnsbury where the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) has set up a COVID-19 surge site complete with extensive decontamination procedures.
Because hotel guests can’t be home with their families, Annie said she and her son wanted to do something for them, but she didn’t have a way to get the goods to St. Johnsbury so she asked Corrections if they could help with the transfer.
She reached out via social media stating, “If we want to make something for the workers housed in St J and have no way to get it to them, is there a way somebody could possibly pick it up? As my son and I would like to do something but I have no way to get there.”
The answer was yes and came in less than 24 hours in the form of two corrections staff members who drove to the McGrail home to get the goods and show gratitude by giving Andre some rewards for helping his mom show support to the corrections crew.
One reward, a certificate of appreciation from the Department of Corrections notes, “The Vermont Department of Corrections Acknowledges and Appreciates Andrew McGrail for your generosity and kindness. You are our hero.”
He also got a hat, a junior officer badge and something called “challenge coins” which are handed out to people who achieve something.
Annie said her son was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the corrections staff to come to his home. Spread out on a table on the porch were baked goods, including muffins that Andre helped make, American chop suey, hard-boiled eggs and cereal.
“He was very excited,” said Annie, when the corrections members arrived. “He interacted with (Corrections Officer) Brad Urie very well. He just blabbered away.”
Annie, who has aspirations of being a probation officer or a case officer, said she was glad they could do something for the people at the Comfort Inn.
“We may not have a lot to offer, but what we offer we do with all our hearts,” she said. “We pray for all the staff at D.O.C. that are housed in St. Johnsbury and away from their family. We pray that they stay safe and healthy, as we pray for all other front-line workers at D.O.C. and else where.”
Rachel Feldman, principal assistant to the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections, said the gesture from Andre and his mom was much appreciated.
She said it brought smiles to the faces of the corrections workers to see the support from the community.
“They miss their families. They miss their homes, and they appreciate the support,” she said.
