NEWPORT CITY — City officials denied a request by Kingdom Games to hold a downtown parade to coincide with the annual Kingdom Swim in Lake Memphremagog.

In January, Kingdom Games Director Phil White applied for a permit to hold a Main Street parade on July 28, the same weekend 150 open water swimmers and 130 kayakers from 30 states and three Canadian provinces are expected to go to the city to participate in the 14th Annual Kingdom Swim. In his request, White referred to the event as a 30-minute Pet and Swimmers Costume Parade to be held in the evening.

