NEWPORT CITY — City officials denied a request by Kingdom Games to hold a downtown parade to coincide with the annual Kingdom Swim in Lake Memphremagog.
In January, Kingdom Games Director Phil White applied for a permit to hold a Main Street parade on July 28, the same weekend 150 open water swimmers and 130 kayakers from 30 states and three Canadian provinces are expected to go to the city to participate in the 14th Annual Kingdom Swim. In his request, White referred to the event as a 30-minute Pet and Swimmers Costume Parade to be held in the evening.
Last week, in a meeting with City Manager Laura Dolgin, Public Works Director Tom Bernier and Police Chief Travis Bingham, White’s parade plan was rejected.
“I went to what I thought was a parade planning meeting with Tom Bernier, Laura and the chief,” said White. “(Dolgin) said they weren’t going to approve the parade.”
A policy drafted in 2019 as a way to standardize the process of holding parades that require street closures and outline public resource guidelines and restrictions states that the city will grant up to four parades a year. It allows for city budget money up to $1,000 per event to cover services around safety and logistics. The policy requires all applications each year to be filed in January.
White said he offered to cover the city’s cost as a way to gain favor for his application.
The application was dated on Jan. 26. A subsequent letter sent to city officials on Jan. 25 noted that Kingdom Games wanted to continue holding a parade to coincide with the competition swim event. For years the North Country Chamber of Commerce held the Aquafest, which featured a parade. This year, the chamber is not organizing Aquafest, said White, “and in the absence of any other local group to pick up the banner … we are nevertheless persuaded that the parade has become a signature part of Kingdom Swim, that swimmers look forward to the parade as a sign of Newport’s welcome extended to the open water swimming community, and that we and they consider it one of several defining aspects of Kingdom Swim itself, celebrating the Heart of Summer in the Heart of the Kingdom.”
He included a testimonial from Jane Manning, an open water swimmer from Maryland who took part in a Kingdom Swim after seeing images from a previous parade. “The location looked inviting, but what caught my eye was a snippet of swimmers and their kayakers parading proudly through town, dressed in silly costumes and having a fabulous time,” she stated.
One part of the application process requires event organizers to seek responses from relevant city departments. Two of the departments, the police department and public works, expressed concerns about staffing, and one of them, Chief Bingham, checked a box next to the words “Reviewed - Do not recommend approval.” His concern was around staffing and what he considered a small event for the amount of resources necessary to pull it off.
At the meeting on March 16, White said he was told that part of the problem with his request was that what he was proposing didn’t fit the criteria of a “parade.”
“In her reasoning (for the denial), City Manager, Laura Dolgin, asserted that the street closing policy ‘doesn’t allow streets to be closed for walking processions or marches,’ that our activity was a march or walking procession, not a parade, leaving the City without the authority to grant this ‘Parade’ Permit,” said White.
He questioned this assertion, noting Newport City’s policy that states “a parade is defined as a well advertised, organized and coordinated procession of parade participants such as floats, animals, people, marching bands, performers, etc.”
In a response to questions related to the Kingdom Games rejection, Dolgin avoided calling Kingdom Games’ event a “parade,” instead referring to it as a “a walking procession, or march.” She said the denial was related to staffing of city employees.
“The Chief of Police, the Director of Public Works, the Director of Recreation, and I all met with Phil on 3/16/2023 to explain that we do not have the manpower to pull off a walking procession, or march, down Main St. that will close off the street and traffic flow during a peak summer weekend when the majority of our staff is on vacation,” she said in an email.
Dolgin said it takes 14 city employees to close a street between setting up cones and directing traffic. “The city does not have the manpower to be able to pull this off as it is during the peak vacation weekend of the summer for city employees. The Police Dept has also committed coverage for the Kingdom Swim all day on Saturday, which further adds stress to the weekend staffing pattern. “
She said the officials suggested to White that the event stick to the sidewalks or lakeside boardwalk. “We asked him for a compromise and he refused,” said Dolgin.
Dolgin left open the door for future applications by Kingdom Games. “I’m sorry the city is not able to fulfill Phil’s expectations this time around,” she said.
White said on Monday he’s not inclined to apply again. He said it shouldn’t be so hard to convince city officials of the benefits of holding an event around the swim. “I want the town to be happy that they’ve got a whole bunch of swimmers coming from all across the country,” he said. “I’m done trying to convince them of anything anymore; if they don’t get it, they don’t get it.”
The four parades that have been approved for the year are the Memorial Day Parade for May 29, the NEK Pride Celebration for June 25, the Vt. State Firefighter Association Convention Parade for Aug. 6, and Light up the Night Parade for Dec. 2, 2023.
The Kingdom Swim is set for July 29. It’s what Kingdom Games calls its “Flag Ship Swim.” Course distances include a 25 km Border Buster, 10 miles, 10 km, 5 km, and 1 mile. “NO LANES – NO LINES – NO LIMITS,” Kingdom Games notes in its 2023 schedule of events.
